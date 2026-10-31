Starbucks' 2026 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World Locations

Get your caffeine fix and some festive holiday merch while at the parks.

Earlier today, Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good spotted 2026 holiday merchandise popping up at Walt Disney World. But there's also new holiday merchandise available at Walt Disney World's Starbucks locations, and Jeremiah was there to capture it. Let's take a look below.

Starbucks locations at Walt Disney World have put out their 2026 holiday merchandise.

The first item is this Holiday Journal ($24.99) with a pattern featuring nutcrackers, the Starbucks logo, Starbucks beverage cups, Mickey-shaped candies, candy canes, Christmas trees, and the Disney castle logo.

This 16-ounce Fabric Cup Sleeve ($16.99) sports the same pattern, but in larger print.

There's also a differently shaped 24-ounce Pink Fabric Cup Sleeve ($16.99).

"Mint to be at the Merriest Place on Earth," reads the ribbon on this Starbucks Holiday Coffee Mug ($27.99) with the company's logo on the back. The same icons from the above pattern can also be spotted surrounding the ribbon design.

This Starbucks Holiday Tumbler ($34.99) features a similar pattern, but with a cross-hatch garland design between each item and a Walt Disney World Mickey logo straw topper.

Next up we have a Starbucks Holiday Travel Mug ($44.99) with a red handle, candy-cane-style straw, and the same "Mint to be at the Merriest Place on Earth" design against a pink background.

These Surprise Silicone Straw Toppers ($16.99) offers one of five different designs in a blind box, each of which is sure to please any Starbucks-drinking Walt Disney World guest.

Lastly, we have this Starbucks Holiday Tote Bag ($29.99) with the "Mint to be..." ribbon design, Starbucks logo on the back, and a Starbucks beverage cup straw clip.

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