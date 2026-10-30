2026 Holiday Merchandise Appears at Walt Disney World, Including Dale Candles from "Pluto's Christmas Tree"

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Walt Disney World.

Yes, tomorrow is Halloween, but it's never too early to start putting out holiday season merchandise for sale at Walt Disney World. Today Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good spotted a selection of holiday goodies available right now, and you can check out his photo gallery below.

What's happening:

Let's check out some of this year's holiday merchandise available at Walt Disney World, thanks to photos contributed by Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good.

Our first item is this "Happy Hanukkah" T-Shirt ($36.99) featuring a menorah and Mickey Mouse.

Next up is a Mickey-Shaped Wreath Backpack ($80.00) from Loungefly.

Thirdly we have a Fuzzy Zip-Up Sweater ($89.99) sporting a similar Mickey wreath pattern.

Here we have a pair of pink-striped Candy-Cane-Style Minnie Ears.

Also in pink is this "Walt Disney World" Cinderella Castle T-Shirt ($39.99).

This "Merry & Magical" Holiday Sweater ($59.99) features another Mickey wreath, plus other holiday-season iconography.

Here's another "Walt Disney World" Zip-Up Sweater ($69.99), though this gray one sports a candy-cane-style logo on the front, with Cinderella Castle in the same style on the back.

Next is a pink "Walt Disney World" Puffy Vest ($69.99) with a similar pattern to what we've seen above.

This pink Mickey Wreath Ballcap ($32.99) features the candy-cane-style "Walt Disney World" text on the back.

Next is a "Walt Disney World" Holiday Spirit Jersey with a candy-cane-striped "D" logo and "Est. 1971" on the front left breast.

This Castle Mug ($19.99) might more closely resemble Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle than the above merchandise, but it features pink highlights and a ribbon design.

The same castle design is featured on this Holiday Tumbler ($44.99).

Here's that pink castle design on a Holiday Magnet ($14.99).

There's also a Mickey Mouse-shaped Candy Cane Keychain ($14.99).

Another holiday keychain features a Fuzzy Green Wreath ($17.99) design.

This Holiday Throw ($14.99) features the same pattern we've seen in other holiday merchandise above.

Mickey Mouse wears a Santa hat on this Cotton Candy Container ($5.49).

There's also a red-and-green Musical Light-Up Castle ($59.99) with lights and sound.

Or grab a bucket of Christmas Gummi Wreaths shaped like a happy snowman with Mickey ears.

This "Merry Christmas" Cookie Tin plays "Jingle Bells."

You can also grab a festive Nutcracker ($59.99).

Next up is this Chip 'n' Dale Christmas Tree Mini Figurine ($49.99).

Stitch is dressed up as a gingerbread man in this Holiday Plush ($26.99).

Holiday Socks ($29.99) featuring Chip 'n' Dale and Mickey Mouse are also available.

This "Happy Holiday" Purse ($39.99) is shaped like a chocolate Mickey Mouse.

There's also a Nutcracker-Themed Holiday Tumbler ($49.99) with a pattern that's full of holiday and Disney Parks-inspired iconography.

As mentioned in the headline above above, this Electric Candle Set ($49.99) evokes a famous scene from Walt Disney's beloved 1952 animated short "Pluto's Christmas Tree."

Here's a look at what one of the display walls look like as Walt Disney World begins to highlight its holiday season merchandise.

More Walt Disney World News:

New EPCOT medallions have arrived at Creations Shop.

Arda shares how his love of Star Wars helped him complete a Walt Disney World Half Marathon.

Bluey and Hallmark will join the Christmas Tree Stroll at Disney Springs this year.