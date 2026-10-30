Photos: Gorgeous New EPCOT Medallions Arrive at Creations Shop

The latest in a long-line of new medallions can be found at EPCOT's main gift shop.

Walt Disney World has been introducing colorful new medallion machines across the resort over the last couple of months, and the latest new one we've spotted celebrates all things EPCOT.

What's Happening:

  • A machine dispensing four new EPCOT collectible medallions has appeared at Creations Shop, the park's main gift shop.
  • You can pick up one of these shiny new medallions for $10, or grab all four at once for $35.
  • Each feature a the EPCOT logo on the back, over a stylized representation of Spaceship Earth.

  • The first medallion has Figment opening a pot of gold, revealing a rainbow!

  • The World Showcase logo features on another medallion, with flags from the 11 host countries surrounding the logo.

  • The final two designs feature Mickey and friends and the gang from The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

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