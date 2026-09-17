Photos: New Collectible Medallions Arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The new four-piece collection features Monsters, Inc., Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, and Disney’s Sensational Six.

A new set of Disney character collectibles has arrived at Walt Disney World, giving fans another way to bring a little theme park magic home. Four new collectible medallions are now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, featuring beloved characters and iconic Disney stories.

What’s Happening:

The new collection includes four colorful designs celebrating Monsters, Inc., Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, and some of Disney’s most recognizable characters.

The first medallion features Mike, Sully, and Boo from Monsters, Inc. on one side, with the Monsters, Inc. logo on the reverse.

Fans of Toy Story can pick up a medallion featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, Bo Peep, and the Little Green Men aliens, paired with the Toy Story logo on the other side.

The third design brings an underwater favorite to the collection, featuring Ariel on one side and The Little Mermaid logo on the reverse.

Rounding out the collection is a Hollywood Studios-themed medallion featuring the Sensational Six of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto, on one side. The reverse features the Disney’s Hollywood Studios logo along with the iconic silhouette of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The medallions feature a two-sided design that gives each collectible a distinct look. The character side is printed in full color, while the reverse features embossed metal detailing, giving the designs a more traditional collectible-medallion appearance.

Each medallion is priced at $10, while guests looking to collect the entire set can purchase all four for $35.

With four different designs spanning Pixar, Disney animation, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios itself, the collection offers a variety of options for Disney Parks collectors. Whether guests choose a favorite character design or pick up the full set, these new medallions add another small piece of Disney Parks merchandise to the growing selection available at Walt Disney World.

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