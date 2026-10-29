Photos: Familiar Pizza Place Takes On New Look as Monstropolis Construction Continues at Walt Disney World

Earlier this year at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got to learn a whole lot more about the attractions and offerings coming to Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios. While some were a given, like the new roller coaster themed to the Door Vault and popular Harryhausen's restaurant that were seen in the classic Pixar Animation Studios film - other reveals may have surprised would-be parkgoers.

Among those surprises was Archie's Scare Pig Pizza, a new pizza place (replacing PizzaRizzo at the park) that takes its inspiration from Pixar's Monsters University, and named after Archie, Fear Tech's beloved six-legged mascot. After years of being "borrowed" by mischievous MU students, he's become a fan-favorite on both campuses.

As the existing building takes on a new look at Disney's Hollywood Studios, fans of the franchise can tell that this corner of Monstropolis has a more Monsters University feel than a Monsters, Inc. one, but a feeling that still immerses them into the animated world from the films.

Regulars who know Disney's Hollywood Studios may recall that attached to this building are some restrooms - formerly with a Muppet theme with a marquee over them, Gonzo's Royal Flush, paying homage to the character's plumbing business seen in the 2011 film, The Muppets.

Now, the restrooms seem to remain and a mural towering over nearby construction walls invites guests to "Try Our Cans" - though the restrooms are closed to the public at this time.

While work continues on the new Door Vault-themed roller coaster, other parts of Monstropolis are set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in 2027.