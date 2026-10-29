Photos: Familiar Pizza Place Takes On New Look as Monstropolis Construction Continues at Walt Disney World

It's always Pizza with this place.

Earlier this year at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got to learn a whole lot more about the attractions and offerings coming to Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios. While some were a given, like the new roller coaster themed to the Door Vault and popular Harryhausen's restaurant that were seen in the classic Pixar Animation Studios film - other reveals may have surprised would-be parkgoers.

Among those surprises was Archie's Scare Pig Pizza, a new pizza place (replacing PizzaRizzo at the park) that takes its inspiration from Pixar's Monsters University, and named after Archie, Fear Tech's beloved six-legged mascot. After years of being "borrowed" by mischievous MU students, he's become a fan-favorite on both campuses.

As the existing building takes on a new look at Disney's Hollywood Studios, fans of the franchise can tell that this corner of Monstropolis has a more Monsters University feel than a Monsters, Inc. one, but a feeling that still immerses them into the animated world from the films.

Regulars who know Disney's Hollywood Studios may recall that attached to this building are some restrooms - formerly with a Muppet theme with a marquee over them, Gonzo's Royal Flush, paying homage to the character's plumbing business seen in the 2011 film, The Muppets.

Now, the restrooms seem to remain and a mural towering over nearby construction walls invites guests to "Try Our Cans" - though the restrooms are closed to the public at this time.

While work continues on the new Door Vault-themed roller coaster, other parts of Monstropolis are set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in 2027.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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