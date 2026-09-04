Photos: New Disney Princess Collectible Medallions Available In Magic Kingdom

If you're a Disney Parks fan, then there's a better-than-even chance that you're a collector of something, be it popcorn buckets, tiki mugs, or something else. There is plenty to collect inside Disney Parks, and if you're not collecting anything yet, don't worry, something new to tempt you will be along shortly.

What's Happening:

Collectable medallions have become a popular offering at Disney Parks over the last few years. We recently saw a machine offering them added to the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, and there's also a machine in Magic Kingdom.

At the Sir Mickey's Gift Shop located in Fantasyland, you can now purchase collectable medallions dedicated to Disney Princesses. They include: Snow White



Rapunzel

Belle

Cinderella

The Medallions are available for $10 each, or you can purchase the full set for $35.

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