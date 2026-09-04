Photos: New Disney Princess Collectible Medallions Available In Magic Kingdom

Add these Disney Princesses to your collection.

If you're a Disney Parks fan, then there's a better-than-even chance that you're a collector of something, be it popcorn buckets, tiki mugs, or something else. There is plenty to collect inside Disney Parks, and if you're not collecting anything yet, don't worry, something new to tempt you will be along shortly.

What's Happening:

  • Rapunzel

  • Belle

  • Cinderella

  • The Medallions are available for $10 each, or you can purchase the full set for $35.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey