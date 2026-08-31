Muppet Merch: New Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Collectible Medallions Arrive at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Are you gonna grab all four?
Take home your rockin’ Muppet memories with new collectible medallions inspired by Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.
What’s Happening:
- Back in May, G-Force Records reopened its doors under new management: The Muppets!
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster invites guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios to step aboard L.I.M.O.s as they traverse through Los Angeles on their way to the sold out Electric Mayhem concert.
- Well, fans of the attraction have a new collectible way to bring home this incredible attraction.
- Located inside the Rock Around the Shop, the four collectible medallions feature different characters as well as the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets logo.
- This includes members of Electric Mayhem and Kermit and Miss Piggy.
- Each medallion runs for $10, but for those looking to collect all four, you can purchase the set for $35.
- For those looking to have a thrilling trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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