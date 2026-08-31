Photos: Monstrous Monstropolis Door Coaster Show Building Taking Shape on Disney's Hollywood Studios Skyline

The new land will open ahead of the new attraction next year.

For quite some time now we've known that the city of Monstropolis would be taking shape at Disney's Hollywood Studios, which also includes the long-awaited arrival of a full-sized roller coaster themed to the Door Vault as seen in the hit Pixar Animation Studios film, Monsters, Inc.

Now, nearly 25 years after the release of that film and several years after the announcement of the coaster-type attraction, construction is full steam ahead on the massive show building and coaster track taking shape in a part of what was formerly the Disney Hollywood Studios parking lot.

Look closely at the photos and you can see the coaster track in some of the shots, showcasing the inverted coaster design that the new experience will feature. Another fun cameo in the photos - those Olaf parking signs showing those more familiar with the park and its parking lot exactly where this monstrous building is taking shape.

Those visiting the park can see the construction taking shape now, in an extension of the area that was once referred to as the Muppets Courtyard at the park that will connect to the new Monstropolis.

Recently revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new land will actually open ahead of the new coaster attraction, slated to welcome guests in 2027 while work continues on the land's door coaster.

Disney Legend Randy Newman has composed a new song titled "Welcome to Monstropolis," marking the first song he has written specifically for a Disney theme park. The new song will debut alongside Monstropolis in 2027 and will also lend its name to a new show at the Glob Theater - itself the former home of Jim Henson's Muppet-Vision 3-D.

To plan your visit to see the new Monstropolis and eventual Door Vault-themed coaster at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!