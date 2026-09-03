Walt Disney World’s Fall Food Lineup Is Packed With New Waffles, Churros, Shakes and More

From birthday cake Mickey waffles and churro sundaes to frozen cocktails and decadent milkshakes, Walt Disney World is serving up a huge selection of new eats and drinks this fall.

Fall is about to taste even sweeter at Walt Disney World Resort. From over-the-top Mickey waffles and inventive churros to refreshing frozen slushes, decadent shakes, and creative cocktails, Disney is rolling out a huge selection of new eats and drinks across the resort!

What’s Happening:

Whether you’re looking for a new breakfast favorite, a midday snack to fuel your park day, or a festive drink to enjoy after the sun goes down, there’s plenty to look forward to this fall. The new offerings span all four theme parks, Disney Springs, water parks, and several Walt Disney World Resort hotels, giving guests plenty of opportunities to eat their way through the season.

Breakfast is getting a particularly sweet makeover, with new takes on pancakes and waffles appearing at several Disney Resort hotels. At Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, guests can dig into character-shaped Birthday Cake Waffles and Birthday Cake Pancakes topped with birthday cake custard, cake crumbles, and rainbow sprinkles, served alongside bacon and sausage.

At Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, Mickey-shaped Strawberry Waffles and Strawberry Pancakes pair creamy vanilla custard with the classic breakfast favorites. They’ll be available at Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory, Riverside Mill Food Court, and Everything POP Shopping & Dining.

Guests at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort can try Mickey-shaped Caramel-Banana Waffles or Caramel-Banana Pancakes topped with streusel, while Disney’s All-Star Music Resort is serving up Mickey-shaped Fruit Cereal Waffles and Fruit Cereal Pancakes with creamy vanilla custard and fruit cereal.

Meanwhile, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort is getting in on the fun with Mickey-shaped Candy Bar Waffles and Candy Bar Pancakes featuring cookie bar pieces, caramel, and chocolate sauce. Each of these new breakfast creations comes with bacon and sausage where noted, giving guests a decidedly indulgent way to start their Disney day.

Churro fans are also in for a treat, as Disney is introducing a variety of new ways to enjoy one of its most iconic snacks.

At Anaheim Produce in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can grab Bavarian Cream-filled Churros with chocolate sauce, while Ice Cold Hydraulics will serve Cookie Butter Mini Churros with cookie butter cream and crushed cookies. Chocolate-filled Mini Churros will also be available at the Market, and Popcorn and Snacks will offer Cookies and Cream Mini Churros.

Magic Kingdom is taking the churro experience to another level with Churro Overdrive at Energy Bytes, featuring cookies and cream mini churros, blue sugar, and marshmallow.

At EPCOT, Sunshine Seasons will offer a Churro Strawberry Shortcake Sundae combining churro loops, strawberry soft serve, strawberry compote, whipped cream, and cake crumble.

Animal Kingdom is pairing two beloved Disney treats with its DOLE Whip Pineapple with Chili-Lime and Churro Sundae. The dessert layers pineapple DOLE Whip with chili-lime-marinated DOLE Pineapple, coconut, and half of a classic churro. It will be available at Warung Outpost, with a future debut planned for Happy Landings at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in 2027.

For an extra-indulgent option, Blizzard Beach will serve Maple Bacon Churro Fries topped with maple bacon jam, crispy crepe wafers, and maple floss. EPCOT will also offer Family Churros at the Mission Space Cart, featuring 21 bite-size churros with sprinkles and chocolate and caramel dipping sauces.

And if your idea of the perfect snack involves caffeine, Animal Kingdom’s Isle of Java will introduce the Churro-misu Cold Brew, featuring Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee topped with house-made tiramisu cold foam and served with a churro.

When it comes to frozen drinks, Walt Disney World is bringing even more seriously refreshing combinations to the menu.

The Key Lime Dream combines Minute Maid Limeade and key lime in a frozen blend topped with sweet cream and graham cracker crumbs. It will be available at locations including Studio Main Entrance Coffee at Hollywood Studios, Pinocchio Village Haus at Magic Kingdom, Regal Eagle Smokehouse Bar at EPCOT, and Beaches Pool Bar & Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Select locations will also offer an alcoholic version.

The Golden Frozen Flame combines Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with honey, chile, and passion fruit, orange, and guava flavors. It will be available at several locations throughout Walt Disney World, including Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, with additional locations coming to Disney Springs and Typhoon Lagoon in 2027.

For something a little creamier, Peaches and Cream blends Minute Maid Peach Purée with lemon, vanilla, and oat milk before being topped with sweet cream cold foam. The frozen drink will appear at locations across Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney Springs, and Blizzard Beach.

Mango Heat Wave brings the heat with a frozen mango beverage blended with chili-lime sauce. It will be available at B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. at Disney Springs, Energy Bytes at Magic Kingdom, and The Feeding Ground at Animal Kingdom. Select locations will also offer a spirited version with Teremana Blanco Tequila.

For guests looking for a boozier frozen beverage, the new lineup includes several options. The Old Fashioned Freeze combines Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon with citrus and tea slushy and Angostura bitters, while the Frozen Key Lime Slush combines Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Minute Maid Limeade, key lime, and cream.

The Blackberry Cobbler features Jack Daniel’s Blackberry Whiskey, blackberry and peach purée, and lemon, topped with sweet cream and Biscoff cookie crumble. EPCOT will offer a Frozen Marrakech Mango Margarita made with Sango African Agave Spirit, Cointreau Liqueur, mango smoothie mix, and lime, while the Prickly Pear Margarita combines LALO Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, prickly pear, and agave.

Of course, no Disney dessert lineup would be complete without milkshakes. This fall brings several new frozen creations, including the S’mores Gelato Milkshake at Connections Eatery in EPCOT. It features Belgian chocolate and French vanilla gelato topped with toasted marshmallow, a chocolate bar, and graham cracker.

Magic Kingdom’s Plaza Restaurant will serve the Steamboat Willie Milkshake, blending hand-dipped cookies ’n cream ice cream and topping it with whipped cream, cookies and cream churros, a sugar cookie, and a cherry.

At Whispering Canyon Cafe at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, guests can try the Maple-Pecan Gelato Milkshake made with French vanilla gelato, maple syrup, caramel, and pecans. An alcoholic version will also be available.

For adults looking for an extra kick, Whispering Canyon Cafe will also offer an Espresso Martini Gelato Milkshake made with Absolut Vodka, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, espresso, and French vanilla gelato.

Over at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater at Hollywood Studios, the Espresso Martini Milkshake combines Absolut Vodka and Mozart Chocolate Liqueur with espresso and hand-scooped vanilla ice cream.

The new offerings aren't limited to frozen treats. Walt Disney World is also adding several specialty beverages for guests of all ages, along with a new lineup of cocktails. The Enchanted Grove Lime Splash pairs Minute Maid Limeade with cucumber and mint and will be available at several locations throughout EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs. The Enchanting Ember Lemonade combines Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with strawberry and hot honey, while the Royal Berry Spritzer blends blueberry, blackberry, pomegranate, and cold-pressed lime juice with Topo Chico Blueberry & Hibiscus Sparkling Water. For cocktail fans, the Gold Standard Margarita combines Mijenta Reposado Tequila with Grand Marnier Liqueur, lime juice, and agave nectar. A Cucumber Margarita features 1800 Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, cucumber, agave, and lime, while the Citrus Old Fashioned combines Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon with Munyon’s Paw Paw Citrus Liqueur, orange bitters, demerara, and cherry. The Spicy Margarita brings Ghost Blanco Tequila, spicy agave nectar syrup, and fresh lime juice together with a chili-lime and pepper-salt rim. The Dragon Fruit Margarita combines LALO Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and dragon fruit purée. EPCOT’s Rose & Crown Dining Room and Pub will also feature several new cocktail creations, including the Rosé Spritz, Scotch & Honey, Berry Proper, and Dublin After Dark. The latter combines Grey Goose Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, demerara, and Guinness Draught for a bold combination. With new flavors appearing everywhere from the theme parks to Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s fall food lineup is shaping up to be a sweet one. Whether you’re Team Mickey Waffle, Team Churro, Team Milkshake, or simply looking for something new to sip during your next visit, there are plenty of new options to add to your Disney dining list.



Full List of New Eats and Drinks

Pancakes and Waffles Character-shaped Birthday Cake Waffles — Birthday cake custard, cake crumbles, rainbow sprinkles, bacon and sausage — Landscape of Flavors, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Birthday Cake Pancakes — Birthday cake custard, cake crumbles, rainbow sprinkles, bacon and sausage — Landscape of Flavors, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Mickey-shaped Strawberry Waffles — Creamy vanilla custard, bacon and sausage — Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter; Riverside Mill Food Court, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside; Everything POP Shopping & Dining, Disney’s Pop Century Resort Strawberry Pancakes — Creamy vanilla custard, bacon and sausage — Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter; Riverside Mill Food Court, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside; Everything POP Shopping & Dining, Disney’s Pop Century Resort Mickey-shaped Caramel-Banana Waffles — Streusel, bacon and sausage — End Zone Food Court, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Caramel-Banana Pancakes — Streusel, bacon and sausage — End Zone Food Court, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Mickey-shaped Fruit Cereal Waffles — Creamy vanilla custard, fruit cereal, bacon and sausage — Intermission Food Court, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Fruit Cereal Pancakes — Creamy vanilla custard, fruit cereal, bacon and sausage — Intermission Food Court, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Mickey-shaped Candy Bar Waffles — Cookie bar pieces, caramel, chocolate sauce, bacon and sausage — World Premiere Food Court, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Candy Bar Pancakes — Cookie bar pieces, caramel, chocolate sauce, bacon and sausage — World Premiere Food Court, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort



Churros Bavarian Cream-filled Churros with Chocolate Sauce — Anaheim Produce, Disney’s Hollywood Studios DOLE Whip Pineapple with Chili-Lime and Churro Sundae — Warung Outpost, Disney’s Animal Kingdom; Happy Landings at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon in 2027 Cookie Butter Mini Churros — Cookie butter cream and crushed cookies — Ice Cold Hydraulics, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Maple Bacon Churro Fries — Maple bacon jam, crispy crepe wafers and maple floss — Avalunch, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Churro Strawberry Shortcake Sundae — Churro loops, strawberry soft serve, strawberry compote, whipped cream and cake crumble — Sunshine Seasons, EPCOT Chocolate-filled Mini Churros — Market, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Churro Overdrive — Cookies and cream mini churros, blue sugar and marshmallow — Energy Bytes, Magic Kingdom Cookies and Cream Mini Churros — Popcorn and Snacks, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Churro-misu Cold Brew — Joffrey’s Cold Brew, tiramisu cold foam and a churro — Isle of Java, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Family Churros — 21 bite-size churros with sprinkles, chocolate and caramel dipping sauces — Mission Space Cart, EPCOT



Frozen Slushes (Non-Alcoholic) Key Lime Dream — Frozen Minute Maid Limeade and key lime topped with sweet cream and graham cracker crumbs Golden Frozen Flame — Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, honey, chile, passion fruit, orange and guava Peaches and Cream — Minute Maid Peach Purée, lemon, vanilla, oat milk and sweet cream cold foam Mango Heat Wave — Frozen mango beverage with chili-lime sauce



Frozen Slushes (With Alcohol) Mango Heat Wave — Frozen mango beverage with chili-lime sauce and Teremana Blanco Tequila Old Fashioned Freeze — Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon, citrus and tea slushy, Angostura bitters Frozen Key Lime Slush — Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Minute Maid Limeade, key lime and cream Blackberry Cobbler — Jack Daniel’s Blackberry Whiskey, blackberry and peach purée, lemon, sweet cream and Biscoff cookie crumble Frozen Marrakech Mango Margarita — Sango African Agave Spirit, Cointreau Liqueur, mango smoothie mix and lime Prickly Pear Margarita — LALO Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, prickly pear and agave



Frozen Shakes S’mores Gelato Milkshake — Belgian chocolate and French vanilla gelato, toasted marshmallow, chocolate bar and graham cracker — Connections Eatery, EPCOT Steamboat Willie Milkshake — Cookies ’n cream ice cream, whipped cream, cookies and cream churros, sugar cookie and cherry — The Plaza Restaurant, Magic Kingdom Maple-Pecan Gelato Milkshake — French vanilla gelato, maple syrup, caramel and pecans — Whispering Canyon Cafe, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Espresso Martini Gelato Milkshake — Absolut Vodka, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, espresso and French vanilla gelato — Whispering Canyon Cafe, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Espresso Martini Milkshake — Absolut Vodka, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, espresso and vanilla ice cream — Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater, Disney’s Hollywood Studios



Specialty Beverages Enchanted Grove Lime Splash — Minute Maid Limeade, cucumber and mint Enchanting Ember Lemonade — Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, strawberry and hot honey Royal Berry Spritzer — Blueberry, blackberry, pomegranate, cold-pressed lime juice and Topo Chico Blueberry & Hibiscus Sparkling Water Gold Standard Margarita — Mijenta Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, lime juice and agave nectar Cucumber Margarita — 1800 Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, cucumber, agave and lime Citrus Old Fashioned — Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon, Munyon’s Paw Paw Citrus Liqueur, orange bitters, demerara and cherry Spicy Margarita — Ghost Blanco Tequila, spicy agave nectar syrup and fresh lime juice Dragon Fruit Margarita — LALO Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and dragon fruit purée Rosé Spritz — Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur and House of Brown Rosé Scotch & Honey — Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch, lemon, honey, ginger and Islay Scotch Berry Proper — Fords Gin, Combier Crème de Mûre Liqueur, lemon and blackberry Dublin After Dark — Grey Goose Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, demerara and Guinness Draught



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