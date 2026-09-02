Photos: Former Jellyrolls Exterior Gets Transformed for Upcoming Hurly-Burly at Disney's BoardWalk
From family friendly fun during the day, to live music at night – Hurly-Burly will bring new life to Disney's BoardWalk.
Yesterday, we learned just when the new Hurly-Burly historic seaside theatre would be opening at Disney's BoardWalk. Today, we're checking in on the exterior progress of the new venue.
What's Happening:
- Set to officially open on Thursday, October 1 – Walt Disney World's birthday – Hurly-Burly will welcome guests for fun-filled afternoons and glamorous evenings inside a historic seaside theatre with a vibrant BoardWalk story that spans over a century.
- Longtime visitors to the BoardWalk will recognize that Hurly-Burly is taking over the former spot of Jellyrolls, a popular dueling piano bar that closed in July 2025 after 30 years.
- With the transformation into Hurly-Burly, the building is getting a new and vibrant darker blue color scheme.
- New awnings have also been installed over the eventual entrance to the new venue.
- In the afternoon, the venue will host family-friendly activities like trivia and other games led by a charismatic host.
- Beginning at 9 p.m., Hurly-Burly will transition into a live music venue, welcoming guests 21-and-over to unwind with classic, coastal-inspired cocktails and tasty light bites, while enjoying a variety of musical entertainment that perfectly complements the BoardWalk’s other unique offerings.
- Take a look at the full menu for Hurly-Burly, which was unveiled alongside the announcement of its October 1 opening date.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Get a first look at some of the Americana-inspired merchandise celebrating Walt Disney World's 55th anniversary.
- A new African painted dog has joined the pack at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Get ready to look fashionable and feel comfortable on your next trip to Walt Disney World with this all-new Athleisure collection.
- As part of this year's Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic, celebrated chefs will be lead a special collaborative tasting menu experience.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com