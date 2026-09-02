Photos: Former Jellyrolls Exterior Gets Transformed for Upcoming Hurly-Burly at Disney's BoardWalk

From family friendly fun during the day, to live music at night – Hurly-Burly will bring new life to Disney's BoardWalk.

Yesterday, we learned just when the new Hurly-Burly historic seaside theatre would be opening at Disney's BoardWalk. Today, we're checking in on the exterior progress of the new venue.

What's Happening:

Set to officially open on Thursday, October 1 – Walt Disney World's birthday – Hurly-Burly will welcome guests for fun-filled afternoons and glamorous evenings inside a historic seaside theatre with a vibrant BoardWalk story that spans over a century.

– Walt Disney World's birthday – Hurly-Burly will welcome guests for fun-filled afternoons and glamorous evenings inside a historic seaside theatre with a vibrant BoardWalk story that spans over a century. Longtime visitors to the BoardWalk will recognize that Hurly-Burly is taking over the former spot of Jellyrolls, a popular dueling piano bar that closed in July 2025 after 30 years.

With the transformation into Hurly-Burly, the building is getting a new and vibrant darker blue color scheme.

New awnings have also been installed over the eventual entrance to the new venue.

In the afternoon, the venue will host family-friendly activities like trivia and other games led by a charismatic host.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Hurly-Burly will transition into a live music venue, welcoming guests 21-and-over to unwind with classic, coastal-inspired cocktails and tasty light bites, while enjoying a variety of musical entertainment that perfectly complements the BoardWalk’s other unique offerings.

Take a look at the full menu for Hurly-Burly, which was unveiled alongside the announcement of its October 1 opening date.

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