Photos: New Princess and Castle Mugs Arrive at Walt Disney World's BoardWalk

Bring Disney Magic to your morning coffee with these new options.

Every day is better if it starts with a cup of coffee and a bit of Disney Magic. You can enjoy both in a new way with a collection of new mugs that recently arrived at Walt Disney World.

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What's Happening:

  • A few new mugs have recently appeared at Screen Door General Store on Disney's BoardWalk locations inside the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • If you don't already have far too many Disney-themed coffee mugs (looks knowingly in mirror), there may be one here that is perfect for you.
  • The first mug is a simple stainless steel lavender travel mug from Starbucks with Cinderella Castle and the Walt Disney World logo, retailing for $49.99.

  • The second mug looks like a fantastic option for your morning coffee at home, with a stylized castle and "Home is Where the Castle Is" printed on the inside rim, for $19.99.

  • Finally, we have the most creative option, a travel mug featuring a series of hand drawn elements inspired by various Disney Princesses, for $49.99.

More Disney Coffee News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good