Photos: New Princess and Castle Mugs Arrive at Walt Disney World's BoardWalk

Bring Disney Magic to your morning coffee with these new options.

Every day is better if it starts with a cup of coffee and a bit of Disney Magic. You can enjoy both in a new way with a collection of new mugs that recently arrived at Walt Disney World.

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What's Happening:

A few new mugs have recently appeared at Screen Door General Store on Disney's BoardWalk locations inside the Walt Disney World Resort.

If you don't already have far too many Disney-themed coffee mugs (looks knowingly in mirror), there may be one here that is perfect for you.

The first mug is a simple stainless steel lavender travel mug from Starbucks with Cinderella Castle and the Walt Disney World logo, retailing for $49.99.

The second mug looks like a fantastic option for your morning coffee at home, with a stylized castle and "Home is Where the Castle Is" printed on the inside rim, for $19.99.

Finally, we have the most creative option, a travel mug featuring a series of hand drawn elements inspired by various Disney Princesses, for $49.99.

More Disney Coffee News:

The new mug joins a collection of autumn-themed mugs that were recently introduced at Starbucks locations and at Disney Store.com.

Joffrey's Coffee recently released a Madame Leota brew for fans who want to bring spooky Haunted Mansion vibes to their morning coffee.

A Disneyland Resort brew was also released by Joffrey's following a preview at D23.