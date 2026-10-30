Lilypad's New Jams for Alien Swirling Saucers Arrive on Streaming Platforms
You can now listen to the bop that is "Spin It Back, Lilypad" from the comfort of your own home.
A selection of Lilypad's new jams that were recently added to Alien Swirling Saucers are now available on streaming platforms.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this month, Alien Swirling Saucers in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios made a big change to the attraction, adding Lilypad from Toy Story 5, and with it came a host of new music.
- Specifically, the attraction now features 10 new songs, ranging from Toy Story classics like "You've Got a Friend in Me" to original compositions like "Spin It Back, Lilypad."
- Nine of those 10 songs are now available to listen to anytime via streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, including the tracks:
- "You've Got a Friend in Me"
- "Hay Un Amigo En Mi"
- "We Belong Together"
- "I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away"
- "Partysaurus Rex Anthem"
- "Spin It Back, Lilypad"
- "Pizza Planet Promo"
- "Buzz Beats!"
- Not included is the attraction's bonus track, "I Knew It, I Knew You" – a version of the Taylor Swift-performed song from Toy Story 5's end credits. This fits in well with how hard it is to hear the randomized bonus track's selection at the attraction itself.
- This holiday season, even more new tracks will be added to the attraction, in the form of four holiday favorites.
- Check out these fun changes to Alien Swirling Saucers for yourself on your next visit to Disney's Hollywood Studios! Be sure to contact our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to help plan your trip.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A familiar pizza place takes on a new look as Monstropolis continues to take shape at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- A popular luggage service at Walt Disney World has expanded and is now available at additional on-site resorts.
- Get ready for a delicious festive season with the Foodie Guides to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights.
- While the infamous Yeti of Expedition Everest may not yet be fixed, some lighting changes have helped make him more visible than ever before.
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