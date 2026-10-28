Jingle All the Way with the Disney Jollywood Nights 2026 Foodie Guide

Experience dazzling holiday treats and enchanting entertainment at Disney's Hollywood Studios this season.

The enchanting holiday event, Disney Jollywood Nights, is set to dazzle guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios with a delightful blend of seasonal flavors, entertainment, and festive cheer from November 7, 2026, to January 5, 2027. This separately ticketed event brings classic Hollywood magic to life with a spectacular array of new and returning culinary creations.

Yesterday, Disney shared a sneak peek of some Jollywood Nights treats with the help of Full House stars Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos. But now, we're getting a full look at what's on the docket for this year's event, thanks to the Disney Parks Blog.



The Trolley Car Café

Location: Hollywood Boulevard

Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)

Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby

Location: Hollywood Boulevard

(Reservations recommended)

Char-grilled Chicken Yakitori – Crispy rice, passion fruit-soy marinated chicken, cilantro aïoli, and watermelon radish (New)

Charcuterie – House-made cured meats, artisanal cheeses, accompaniments, and sourdough

Chorizo Arancini – With shaved Parmesan and salmorejo tomato sauce

Hamachi – With caper aïoli, Dijon-avocado mousse, citrus-Champagne vinaigrette, and caviar

Jazzy Sliders – Bison and pork, onion jam, and Gorgonzola cheese on a brioche roll

Pork Belly Bao – Korean barbecue, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette

Shrimp Cocktail – With house-made cocktail sauce, spicy avocado spread, and citrus pearls

Tofu Bao – Seared tofu, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette (plant-based)

– Seared tofu, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette (plant-based) The Sleigh Bell – Ginger beer, rosemary syrup, pomegranate, cranberry, and lime juice (non-alcoholic)

– Ginger beer, rosemary syrup, pomegranate, cranberry, and lime juice (non-alcoholic) Holiday Mickey Hot Cocoa – Hot cocoa by Joffrey’s topped with whipped cream, caramel-chocolate brownie Mickey ears, and holiday sprinkles (non-alcoholic)

Cranberry-Jalapeño Margarita: Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, lime juice, and a house-made cranberry-jalapeño simple syrup (New)

Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, lime juice, and a house-made cranberry-jalapeño simple syrup Spiced Pear Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, spiced pear syrup, and lemon juice

Grey Goose Vodka, spiced pear syrup, and lemon juice Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, salted caramel syrup, and hot cocoa by Joffrey’s garnished with whipped cream and caramel crispy pearls

Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, salted caramel syrup, and hot cocoa by Joffrey’s garnished with whipped cream and caramel crispy pearls Vodka Martini: Grey Goose Vodka and Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry

Grey Goose Vodka and Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry Hollywood Lights: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and cranberry juice

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and cranberry juice Mocha Espresso Mint-tini: Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Bols Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, and vanilla cream garnished with chocolate and crushed peppermint mix

Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Bols Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, and vanilla cream garnished with chocolate and crushed peppermint mix Old Fashioned: Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon, house-made orange syrup, and Luxardo Cherries

Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon, house-made orange syrup, and Luxardo Cherries Peanut Butter Whiskey Cream: RumChata Cream Liqueur and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

RumChata Cream Liqueur and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Poinsettia Fizz: Grand Marnier Liqueur, cranberry juice, simple syrup, and prosecco garnished with cranberries

Fairfax Fare

Location: Sunset Boulevard

A TWIX on a Classic Pie – TWIX cookie bar pieces, caramel mousse, and chocolate ganache on a shortbread cookie crust topped with whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a white chocolate gingerbread man (New)

Yuletide Ham Popover – Honey-glazed ham and creamy mashed potatoes topped with gravy and cranberry chutney in a house-made popover (New)

Holiday Turkey Popover – Roasted turkey and creamy mashed potatoes topped with gravy and cranberry chutney in a house-made popover

Eggnog – Traditional eggnog with caramel swirl (non-alcoholic)

– Traditional eggnog with caramel swirl (non-alcoholic) Eggnog with Whisky – Traditional eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and caramel swirl

Mistletoe Martini – Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and cranberry juice topped with fresh cranberries and mint leaves

Hollywood Scoops

Location: Sunset Boulevard

Kermit Chocolate-Pistachio Sundae – Chocolate cake, pistachio gelato, green cookie crumbs, kataifi, and fudge sauce topped with whipped cream M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies and sprinkles. Served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last. (New)

Miss Piggy Strawberry Sundae – Strawberry shortcake, strawberry compote, strawberry ice cream, and strawberry juice-filled pearls topped with whipped cream, crispy pearls, and sprinkles. Served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last.

Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club

Location: Hollywood Tower Hotel on Sunset Boulevard

Sparkling Pomegranate-Apple Cider – Pomegranate green tea topped with sparkling apple cider (non-alcoholic)

1939 Royale – Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, desert pear, agave nectar, and lime juice topped with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut. Served in a souvenir champagne flute, while supplies last.

– Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, desert pear, agave nectar, and lime juice topped with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut. Served in a souvenir champagne flute, while supplies last. Sparkling Cider (non-alcoholic)

Top Floor Daiquiri – Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, ube, lime juice, and a splash of glitter simple syrup. Served in a souvenir champagne flute, while supplies last.

– Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, ube, lime juice, and a splash of glitter simple syrup. Served in a souvenir champagne flute, while supplies last. Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut

Checkin’ It Twice Lounge

Location: Animation Courtyard

Candy Cane Cooler: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with mint syrup, pomegranate, and sweet cream topped with crushed peppermint (non-alcoholic) (New)

Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with mint syrup, pomegranate, and sweet cream topped with crushed peppermint (non-alcoholic) Fizz the Season: Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut with vanilla, G.E. Massenez Crème de Cassis de Dijon Liqueur, and edible glitter (New)

Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut with vanilla, G.E. Massenez Crème de Cassis de Dijon Liqueur, and edible glitter Lump of Coal: Ghost Spicy Blanco Tequila, lime, and spicy agave with a salt and pepper rim

Ghost Spicy Blanco Tequila, lime, and spicy agave with a salt and pepper rim Not-So-Hot-Toddy: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Amarena cherry, hot honey, and Sprite (New)

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Amarena cherry, hot honey, and Sprite Snow-hopper: Bols Crème de Cacao White Liqueur, Bols Crème de Menthe Liqueur, and half & half with chocolate curls (New)

Market

Location: Pixar Plaza

Partysaurus Rex Brookie – Chocolate chip cookie brownie topped with white chocolate ganache, rainbow sprinkles, and a sugar cookie (New)

Teriyaki Chicken Pot Stickers with sweet chili aïoli (New)

Bing Bong Candy Lemonade – Frozen strawberry lemonade slushy and butterfly pea flower tea topped with pink cotton candy and freeze-dried candy (non-alcoholic)

Caramel-Apple Cider with Moonshine – Werther’s Original Caramel, apple cider, cinnamon, and Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine topped with Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn. Served warm. (New)

– Werther’s Original Caramel, apple cider, cinnamon, and Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine topped with Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn. Served warm. Caramel-Apple Cider – Werther’s Original Caramel, apple cider, and cinnamon topped with Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn. Served warm (non-alcoholic) (New)

ABC Commissary

Location: Commissary Lane

Street Corn Chicken Empanada – Topped with cilantro-lime crema, Cotija, and chili-lime seasoning

Arepas de Choclo – Sweet corn cakes with cheese topped with cilantro aïoli and served with jicama slaw

Birria Taco – Shredded beef and Monterey Jack served with a beef consommé

Cauliflower Taco – Fried cauliflower dusted with chili-lime seasoning on top of a corn tortilla with diced onions, cilantro, and plant-based chipotle crema

Mexican Hot Cocoa Cheesecake – Chocolate cookie streusel, whipped cinnamon-chocolate cheesecake, and spiced whipped cream topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon and mini marshmallows

Christmas Taco Cookie – Cranberry cheesecake-filled chocolate cookies dipped in cranberry-white chocolate topped with pistachio whipped cream, gold crispy pearls, chocolate holly leaf décor, and holiday sprinkles

Prickly Pear Margarita – Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, lime juice, agave, and desert pear with a lime wheel (New)

Berry Lime Cheer – Blackberry, pomegranate, and lime blended with Topo Chico Blueberry Hibiscus Sparkling Water (Non-Alcoholic) (New)

Coquito – Coconut cream, coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, Bacardí Superior Rum, and Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum topped with cinnamon

Baseline Tap House

Location: Grand Avenue

Macaroni & Cheese Croquettes – A blend of pepper jack, Gouda, and cheddar with spicy aïoli dipping sauce

Merry Mango Shandy – Golden Road Brewing Mango Cart Wheat Ale with cranberry juice and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade (New)

Ice Cold Hydraulics

Location: Grand Avenue

Salted Caramel Mini Churros – Chocolate-filled mini churros, cinnamon sugar, salted caramel sauce, and sprinkles (New)

– Chocolate-filled mini churros, cinnamon sugar, salted caramel sauce, and sprinkles Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)

Popcorn Crafted Soda – Popcorn-flavored oat milk over Coca-Cola Zero Sugar topped with freshly popped popcorn (non-alcoholic) (New)

Churro Crafted Soda – Churro-flavored oat milk over Coca-Cola with gingerbread syrup topped with a mini churro (non-alcoholic) (New)

Backlot Express

Location: Echo Lake

Blitzen Banana Bread Pudding – Banana bread pudding with banana-rum caramel and sprinkles (New)

Jolly Jam Slider – Angus burger with bourbon-garlic-bacon jam, smoky paprika aïoli, and chili pepper sauce served on a Hawaiian roll

Sleigh Bell Brussels Sprouts – With bourbon-onion jam and crispy onions (Plant-based)

Sweet Chili Cheer Chicken Slider – Chicken thighs tossed in sweet chili aïoli topped with Asian slaw and cilantro served on a brioche roll

Hickory Holiday Mac – Macaroni & Cheese with barbecue pork, crispy onions, and chili pepper sauce

Frozen Hot Cocoa – Frozen hot cocoa by Joffrey’s topped with house-made marshmallow whipped cream (non-alcoholic) (New)

– Frozen hot cocoa by Joffrey’s topped with house-made marshmallow whipped cream (non-alcoholic) Frozen Hot Cocoa with Creme Liqueur – Frozen hot cocoa by Joffrey’s and Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur topped with house-made marshmallow whipped cream (New)

Seas and Greetings Colada – Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, coconut cream, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and lime juice (New)

Epic Eats

Location: Echo Lake

Cookie Butter Croissant Beignets – Croissant beignets filled with cookie butter cream topped with powdered sugar (New)

Warm Spiced Chai Cocktail – Chai tea, RumChata Cream Liqueur, vanilla, and cinnamon

Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction

Location: Echo Lake

Christmas Gertie Cookie – Gertie sugar cookie with a Santa hat

Tune-In Lounge

Location: Echo Lake

Holiday Dill-light – Hendrick’s Gin, J.D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime juice, and pickle juice with a chili-lime rim and pickle garnish

The Tinsel Twist – Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Hendrick’s Gin, Bacardí Superior Rum, Corazón Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup, pomegranate juice, and Sprite topped with a dehydrated star fruit (New)

– Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Hendrick’s Gin, Bacardí Superior Rum, Corazón Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup, pomegranate juice, and Sprite topped with a dehydrated star fruit The Bauble & Bright – Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, white cranberry juice, glitter simple syrup, and lime juice garnished with cranberries. Served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last (New)

– Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, white cranberry juice, glitter simple syrup, and lime juice garnished with cranberries. Served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last In Holiday Fashion – Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry and lime juices, and cinnamon

– Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry and lime juices, and cinnamon Sugar Cookie Martini – Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and Disaronno Originale Liqueur mixed with milk and sugar topped with a sugar cookie and holiday sprinkles

Dockside Diner

Location: Echo Lake

Loaded Samosas – Potato and pea-stuffed samosas with curried chickpeas, plant-based herb crema, and tomato-pomegranate chutney

Meatball and Polenta – Meatball with marinara and creamy cheese polenta

Christmas Tree Cookie Stack – Vanilla cookie stack filled with eggnog buttercream and cranberry-raspberry spiced jam topped with sprinkles and a yellow candy star

Holiday Mickey Hot Cocoa – Hot cocoa by Joffrey’s topped with whipped cream, caramel-chocolate brownie Mickey ears, and holiday sprinkles (non-alcoholic)

Stroopwafel Bourbon Coffee – Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, salted caramel syrup, oat milk, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, and caramel sauce garnished with crushed waffle

Snack Cart

Location: Across from Beverly Sunset Boutique

(Annual Passholder Exclusive)

Golden Gimlet – Hendrick’s Gin, cranberry juice, limeade, and edible glitter topped with Sprite (New)

– Hendrick’s Gin, cranberry juice, limeade, and edible glitter topped with Sprite Golden Cheer – Cranberry juice, Minute Maid Limeade, and edible glitter topped with Sprite (non-alcoholic) (New)

Select Outdoor Vending Locations

In Holiday Fashion – Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry and lime juices, and cinnamon

Sugar Cookie Martini – Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and Disaronno Originale Liqueur mixed with milk and sugar topped with a sugar cookie and holiday sprinkles

– Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and Disaronno Originale Liqueur mixed with milk and sugar topped with a sugar cookie and holiday sprinkles Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Location: Near The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction exit

Peppermint-Tini – Joffrey’s Cold Brew, frosted mint syrup, Kahlúa, Grey Goose Vodka, and light cream topped with whipped cream candy cane treat

More on Disney Jollywood Nights:

Returning elements for this year's Disney Jollywood Nights include: Disney Holidays in Hollywood What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby

Some new fun will be joining the lineup this year, including the Checkin’ It Twice Lounge in Animation Courtyard.

The ice-skating show "Glisten!" will also see some updates, with new appearances from Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Genie.

Plus, plenty of character experiences and classic Disney's Hollywood Studios attractions will be available – including the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets: Obligatory Holiday Overlay.