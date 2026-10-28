Jingle All the Way with the Disney Jollywood Nights 2026 Foodie Guide
The enchanting holiday event, Disney Jollywood Nights, is set to dazzle guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios with a delightful blend of seasonal flavors, entertainment, and festive cheer from November 7, 2026, to January 5, 2027. This separately ticketed event brings classic Hollywood magic to life with a spectacular array of new and returning culinary creations.
Yesterday, Disney shared a sneak peek of some Jollywood Nights treats with the help of Full House stars Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos. But now, we're getting a full look at what's on the docket for this year's event, thanks to the Disney Parks Blog.
The Trolley Car Café
Location: Hollywood Boulevard
- Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)
Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby
Location: Hollywood Boulevard
(Reservations recommended)
- Char-grilled Chicken Yakitori – Crispy rice, passion fruit-soy marinated chicken, cilantro aïoli, and watermelon radish (New)
- Charcuterie – House-made cured meats, artisanal cheeses, accompaniments, and sourdough
- Chorizo Arancini – With shaved Parmesan and salmorejo tomato sauce
- Hamachi – With caper aïoli, Dijon-avocado mousse, citrus-Champagne vinaigrette, and caviar
- Jazzy Sliders – Bison and pork, onion jam, and Gorgonzola cheese on a brioche roll
- Pork Belly Bao – Korean barbecue, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette
- Shrimp Cocktail – With house-made cocktail sauce, spicy avocado spread, and citrus pearls
- Tofu Bao – Seared tofu, cucumber slaw, and soy vinaigrette (plant-based)
- The Sleigh Bell – Ginger beer, rosemary syrup, pomegranate, cranberry, and lime juice (non-alcoholic)
- Holiday Mickey Hot Cocoa – Hot cocoa by Joffrey’s topped with whipped cream, caramel-chocolate brownie Mickey ears, and holiday sprinkles (non-alcoholic)
- Cranberry-Jalapeño Margarita: Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, lime juice, and a house-made cranberry-jalapeño simple syrup (New)
- Spiced Pear Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, spiced pear syrup, and lemon juice
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, salted caramel syrup, and hot cocoa by Joffrey’s garnished with whipped cream and caramel crispy pearls
- Vodka Martini: Grey Goose Vodka and Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry
- Hollywood Lights: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and cranberry juice
- Mocha Espresso Mint-tini: Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Bols Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, and vanilla cream garnished with chocolate and crushed peppermint mix
- Old Fashioned: Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon, house-made orange syrup, and Luxardo Cherries
- Peanut Butter Whiskey Cream: RumChata Cream Liqueur and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- Poinsettia Fizz: Grand Marnier Liqueur, cranberry juice, simple syrup, and prosecco garnished with cranberries
Fairfax Fare
Location: Sunset Boulevard
- A TWIX on a Classic Pie – TWIX cookie bar pieces, caramel mousse, and chocolate ganache on a shortbread cookie crust topped with whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a white chocolate gingerbread man (New)
- Yuletide Ham Popover – Honey-glazed ham and creamy mashed potatoes topped with gravy and cranberry chutney in a house-made popover (New)
- Holiday Turkey Popover – Roasted turkey and creamy mashed potatoes topped with gravy and cranberry chutney in a house-made popover
- Eggnog – Traditional eggnog with caramel swirl (non-alcoholic)
- Eggnog with Whisky – Traditional eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and caramel swirl
- Mistletoe Martini – Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and cranberry juice topped with fresh cranberries and mint leaves
Hollywood Scoops
Location: Sunset Boulevard
- Kermit Chocolate-Pistachio Sundae – Chocolate cake, pistachio gelato, green cookie crumbs, kataifi, and fudge sauce topped with whipped cream M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies and sprinkles. Served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last. (New)
- Miss Piggy Strawberry Sundae – Strawberry shortcake, strawberry compote, strawberry ice cream, and strawberry juice-filled pearls topped with whipped cream, crispy pearls, and sprinkles. Served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last.
Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club
Location: Hollywood Tower Hotel on Sunset Boulevard
- Sparkling Pomegranate-Apple Cider – Pomegranate green tea topped with sparkling apple cider (non-alcoholic)
- 1939 Royale – Teremana Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, desert pear, agave nectar, and lime juice topped with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut. Served in a souvenir champagne flute, while supplies last.
- Sparkling Cider (non-alcoholic)
- Top Floor Daiquiri – Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, ube, lime juice, and a splash of glitter simple syrup. Served in a souvenir champagne flute, while supplies last.
- Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut
Checkin’ It Twice Lounge
Location: Animation Courtyard
- Candy Cane Cooler: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with mint syrup, pomegranate, and sweet cream topped with crushed peppermint (non-alcoholic) (New)
- Fizz the Season: Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut with vanilla, G.E. Massenez Crème de Cassis de Dijon Liqueur, and edible glitter (New)
- Lump of Coal: Ghost Spicy Blanco Tequila, lime, and spicy agave with a salt and pepper rim
- Not-So-Hot-Toddy: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Amarena cherry, hot honey, and Sprite (New)
- Snow-hopper: Bols Crème de Cacao White Liqueur, Bols Crème de Menthe Liqueur, and half & half with chocolate curls (New)
Market
Location: Pixar Plaza
- Partysaurus Rex Brookie – Chocolate chip cookie brownie topped with white chocolate ganache, rainbow sprinkles, and a sugar cookie (New)
- Teriyaki Chicken Pot Stickers with sweet chili aïoli (New)
- Bing Bong Candy Lemonade – Frozen strawberry lemonade slushy and butterfly pea flower tea topped with pink cotton candy and freeze-dried candy (non-alcoholic)
- Caramel-Apple Cider with Moonshine – Werther’s Original Caramel, apple cider, cinnamon, and Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine topped with Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn. Served warm. (New)
- Caramel-Apple Cider – Werther’s Original Caramel, apple cider, and cinnamon topped with Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn. Served warm (non-alcoholic) (New)
ABC Commissary
Location: Commissary Lane
- Street Corn Chicken Empanada – Topped with cilantro-lime crema, Cotija, and chili-lime seasoning
- Arepas de Choclo – Sweet corn cakes with cheese topped with cilantro aïoli and served with jicama slaw
- Birria Taco – Shredded beef and Monterey Jack served with a beef consommé
- Cauliflower Taco – Fried cauliflower dusted with chili-lime seasoning on top of a corn tortilla with diced onions, cilantro, and plant-based chipotle crema
- Mexican Hot Cocoa Cheesecake – Chocolate cookie streusel, whipped cinnamon-chocolate cheesecake, and spiced whipped cream topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon and mini marshmallows
- Christmas Taco Cookie – Cranberry cheesecake-filled chocolate cookies dipped in cranberry-white chocolate topped with pistachio whipped cream, gold crispy pearls, chocolate holly leaf décor, and holiday sprinkles
- Prickly Pear Margarita – Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, lime juice, agave, and desert pear with a lime wheel (New)
- Berry Lime Cheer – Blackberry, pomegranate, and lime blended with Topo Chico Blueberry Hibiscus Sparkling Water (Non-Alcoholic) (New)
- Coquito – Coconut cream, coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, Bacardí Superior Rum, and Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum topped with cinnamon
Baseline Tap House
Location: Grand Avenue
- Macaroni & Cheese Croquettes – A blend of pepper jack, Gouda, and cheddar with spicy aïoli dipping sauce
- Merry Mango Shandy – Golden Road Brewing Mango Cart Wheat Ale with cranberry juice and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade (New)
Ice Cold Hydraulics
Location: Grand Avenue
- Salted Caramel Mini Churros – Chocolate-filled mini churros, cinnamon sugar, salted caramel sauce, and sprinkles (New)
- Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)
- Popcorn Crafted Soda – Popcorn-flavored oat milk over Coca-Cola Zero Sugar topped with freshly popped popcorn (non-alcoholic) (New)
- Churro Crafted Soda – Churro-flavored oat milk over Coca-Cola with gingerbread syrup topped with a mini churro (non-alcoholic) (New)
Backlot Express
Location: Echo Lake
- Blitzen Banana Bread Pudding – Banana bread pudding with banana-rum caramel and sprinkles (New)
- Jolly Jam Slider – Angus burger with bourbon-garlic-bacon jam, smoky paprika aïoli, and chili pepper sauce served on a Hawaiian roll
- Sleigh Bell Brussels Sprouts – With bourbon-onion jam and crispy onions (Plant-based)
- Sweet Chili Cheer Chicken Slider – Chicken thighs tossed in sweet chili aïoli topped with Asian slaw and cilantro served on a brioche roll
- Hickory Holiday Mac – Macaroni & Cheese with barbecue pork, crispy onions, and chili pepper sauce
- Frozen Hot Cocoa – Frozen hot cocoa by Joffrey’s topped with house-made marshmallow whipped cream (non-alcoholic) (New)
- Frozen Hot Cocoa with Creme Liqueur – Frozen hot cocoa by Joffrey’s and Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur topped with house-made marshmallow whipped cream (New)
- Seas and Greetings Colada – Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, coconut cream, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and lime juice (New)
Epic Eats
Location: Echo Lake
- Cookie Butter Croissant Beignets – Croissant beignets filled with cookie butter cream topped with powdered sugar (New)
- Warm Spiced Chai Cocktail – Chai tea, RumChata Cream Liqueur, vanilla, and cinnamon
Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction
Location: Echo Lake
- Christmas Gertie Cookie – Gertie sugar cookie with a Santa hat
Tune-In Lounge
Location: Echo Lake
- Holiday Dill-light – Hendrick’s Gin, J.D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum Liqueur, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime juice, and pickle juice with a chili-lime rim and pickle garnish
- The Tinsel Twist – Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Hendrick’s Gin, Bacardí Superior Rum, Corazón Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup, pomegranate juice, and Sprite topped with a dehydrated star fruit (New)
- The Bauble & Bright – Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, white cranberry juice, glitter simple syrup, and lime juice garnished with cranberries. Served in a souvenir cup, while supplies last (New)
- In Holiday Fashion – Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry and lime juices, and cinnamon
- Sugar Cookie Martini – Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and Disaronno Originale Liqueur mixed with milk and sugar topped with a sugar cookie and holiday sprinkles
Dockside Diner
Location: Echo Lake
- Loaded Samosas – Potato and pea-stuffed samosas with curried chickpeas, plant-based herb crema, and tomato-pomegranate chutney
- Meatball and Polenta – Meatball with marinara and creamy cheese polenta
- Christmas Tree Cookie Stack – Vanilla cookie stack filled with eggnog buttercream and cranberry-raspberry spiced jam topped with sprinkles and a yellow candy star
- Holiday Mickey Hot Cocoa – Hot cocoa by Joffrey’s topped with whipped cream, caramel-chocolate brownie Mickey ears, and holiday sprinkles (non-alcoholic)
- Stroopwafel Bourbon Coffee – Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, salted caramel syrup, oat milk, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, and caramel sauce garnished with crushed waffle
Snack Cart
Location: Across from Beverly Sunset Boutique
(Annual Passholder Exclusive)
- Golden Gimlet – Hendrick’s Gin, cranberry juice, limeade, and edible glitter topped with Sprite (New)
- Golden Cheer – Cranberry juice, Minute Maid Limeade, and edible glitter topped with Sprite (non-alcoholic) (New)
Select Outdoor Vending Locations
- In Holiday Fashion – Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry and lime juices, and cinnamon
- Sugar Cookie Martini – Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and Disaronno Originale Liqueur mixed with milk and sugar topped with a sugar cookie and holiday sprinkles
- Gingerbread Bites (Plant-based)
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
Location: Near The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction exit
- Peppermint-Tini – Joffrey’s Cold Brew, frosted mint syrup, Kahlúa, Grey Goose Vodka, and light cream topped with whipped cream candy cane treat
More on Disney Jollywood Nights:
- Returning elements for this year's Disney Jollywood Nights include:
- Disney Holidays in Hollywood
- What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along
- Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!
- Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club
- Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby
- Some new fun will be joining the lineup this year, including the Checkin’ It Twice Lounge in Animation Courtyard.
- The ice-skating show "Glisten!" will also see some updates, with new appearances from Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Genie.
- Plus, plenty of character experiences and classic Disney's Hollywood Studios attractions will be available – including the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets: Obligatory Holiday Overlay.