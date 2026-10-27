John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin Get a First Look at New Jollywood Nights Treats

Jollywood Nights has become one of Walt Disney World's top new holiday traditions. This year's event is looking bigger and better than ever. It's also looking quite delicious as Disney superfan John Stamos and his Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin got to be the first to taste some of it, and they got to look amazing while doing it.

What's Happening:

A brand new video on the Disney Parks YouTube Channel gives fans a first look at several of the new menu items for this year's Jollywood Nights, with special guests John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin.

Similar to a video that dropped at Halloween for Oogie Boogie Bash, the Full House co-stars play a little game where they get to taste the food and then try to guess what it's called. They actually have significantly more success, getting pretty close on a couple of items.

From the savory to the sweet, here are the different items that the pair got to taste:

Whether you plan to have dinner at Jollywood Nights or just go after the sweets these are some pretty great-looking items that I imagine many guests will be checking out.

They got pretty close to naming the mac and cheese and the lemonade. Honestly, I would have given it to them. Check out the full video below:

Jollywood Nights runs on select nights from November 7 to January 5, and tickets for most nights are still available.

More Disney's Hollywood Studios News: