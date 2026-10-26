Walt Disney World's Holiday Foodie Guide: Holiday Delights Await at Walt Disney World Resort
The holiday season is just around the corner, and with it comes Walt Disney World Resort’s delightful array of festive flavors and experiences. Between November 1 and January 5, visitors are invited to indulge in an extraordinary culinary journey across Disney’s theme parks and Disney Springs.
What's Happening:
- Halloween isn't quite here yet, but if you're already looking forward to the next holiday, Walt Disney World has you covered.
- The resort has released the official foodie guide for the holiday season of 2026. It includes a lot of returning favorites alongside a few very exciting new additions.
- One note: this list only covers items available in the parks and Disney Springs during standard park hours at standard locations. Special food items available as part of Mickey's Very-Merry Christmas Party, Disney Jollywood Nights, or the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays are not included. Those guides will be released soon.
Magic Kingdom
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
(Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2)
Location: Main Street, U.S.A.
Gingerbread Milkshake
Vanilla milkshake, gingerbread syrup, whipped cream, gingersnap crumbs, and a chocolate gingerbread man
The Plaza Restaurant
(Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 2)
Location: Main Street, U.S.A.
Classic Reuben Sandwich
Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and griddled rye
Merry Berry Cosmopolitan
Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Cointreau Liqueur, and cranberry and lime juices garnished with a sugar rim
Red Velvet Cheesecake (New)
Red velvet cake topped with vanilla swirl cheesecake
Santa’s Floridian Pulled Pork Sandwich
Shredded cabbage, roasted pineapple chutney, sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce, and griddled bun
Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies
(Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2)
Location: Tomorrowland
Cherry Cordial Cold Brew
Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee topped with cherry whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate curls
Columbia Harbour House
(Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2; mobile order available)
Location: Liberty Square
Gingerbread Cake
Tree-shaped gingerbread chiffon cake with cream cheese frosting, whipped dulce de leche panna cotta, crispy pearls, and a chocolate piece
Liberty Square Market
(Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2)
Location: Liberty Square
Mickey Whoopie Pie
Flourless chocolate cake sandwiched with marshmallow-mint buttercream (Plant-based)
Aloha Isle
(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 25)
Location: Adventureland
Santa Surf Shack Float
Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, coconut soft-serve, and a spiced pineapple pop
Disney's Hollywood Studios
The Trolley Car Café
(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5)
Location: Hollywood Boulevard
Mickey Gingerbread Cookie
Soft gingerbread cookie with white chocolate Mickey details
Rosie’s All-American Café
(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5; mobile order available)
Location: Sunset Boulevard
Coquito Wreath Cupcake
Coquito custard-filled vanilla cupcake topped with coquito buttercream, chocolate bow, gold crispy pearls, and rainbow sprinkles
ABC Commissary
(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5; mobile order available)
Location: Commissary Lane
Linzer Cookie Mousse Torte
Layers of hazelnut cake, raspberry-blackcurrant mousse, raspberry jam, and sweet snow-dusted Linzer cookie
Backlot Express
(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5; mobile order available)
Location: Echo Lake
Life Day Wookiee Cookie
Two oatmeal cookies with cassis eggnog buttercream garnished with a milk chocolate coin
Woody’s Lunch Box
(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 31; mobile order available)
Location: Toy Story Land
Hot Cocoa Lunch Box Tart
Chocolate fudge filling, hot cocoa-marshmallow fondant, and mini marshmallows
Milk Stand
(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5; mobile order available)
Location: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Life Day Wookiee Cookie (New)
Two oatmeal cookies with cassis eggnog buttercream garnished with a milk chocolate garnish
Disney's Animal Kingdom
Terra Treats
(Available Nov. 6 through Jan. 3)
Location: Discovery Island
Festive Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich (New)
Cookie dough with holiday sprinkles layered with vanilla ice cream and fudgy brownie
Reindeer Sundae (New)
Dulce de leche ice cream, espresso caramel, coffee-coconut streusel, coconut cake, chocolate antlers, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candy
Flame Tree Barbecue
(Available November 6 through January 3; mobile order available)
Location: Discovery Island
Gingerbread Cheesecake Pop (New)
Gingerbread cheesecake mousse, spiced graham cracker, and milk chocolate
Creature Comforts
(Available November 6 through January 3)
Location: Discovery Island
Festive Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie with holiday sprinkles
Snowflake Cinnamon Roll (New)
With blue icing and snowflake sprinkles
Isle of Java
(Available November 6 through January 3)
Location: Discovery Island
Snowflake Cinnamon Roll
With blue icing and snowflake sprinkles
Festive Chocolate Twist (New)
Chocolate twist with red and white chocolate stripes
Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery
(Available November 6 through January 3)
Location: Africa
Festive Chocolate Twist (New)
Chocolate twist with red and white chocolate stripes
Santa’s Holiday Grove
(Available November 13 through January 3)
Location: Near Theater in the Wild
Peppermint-Chocolate Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich (New)
Double-chocolate peppermint cookie dough layered with vanilla ice cream and fudgy brownie
Pistachio Cookie (New)
White chocolate chip cookie with Sicilian pistachios, dried cranberries, and candied orange
Festive Chocolate Chip Cookie (New)
Chocolate chip cookie with holiday sprinkles
Mixed Berry Focaccia New
Blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry compote focaccia with lemon icing
Pan de Jamon New
Smoked ham, olive, and orange raisin bread roll
Jalapeño-Cheddar Pretzel New
Cookie Butter Milkshake (New)
Topped with whipped cream, caramel, and a chocolate-dipped cookie
Santa Hat Croissant (New)
Croissant filled with hazelnut spread dipped in white chocolate
Chocolate-dipped Mickey Gingerbread
Mickey gingerbread cookie dipped in chocolate
Chilled Mulled Wine (New)
Chilled Cabernet Sauvignon mulled with fresh orange, star anise, cinnamon, and cloves
Chocolate Tree Croissant (New)
Croissant filled with hazelnut spread dipped in white chocolate
Disney Springs
Swirls on the Water
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Location: Marketplace
Gingerbread Mickey Cone (New)
Gingerbread and vanilla soft-serve swirl, holiday sprinkles, and chocolate coin in a red velvet cone
Dockside Margaritas
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Location: Marketplace
White Chocolate Margarita (New)
Lalo Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, white chocolate syrup, plant-based heavy cream, and lime juice garnished with a peppermint sugar rim
Earl of Sandwich
(Available now through Jan. 8)
Location: Marketplace
Holiday Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and savory gravy on freshly baked artisanal bread
eet by Maneet Chauhan
(Available Dec. 1 through Dec. 31)
Location: Marketplace
The Jolly One’s Nachos
Bubble’s seasoned tortilla chips tossed with tender tandoori pulled pork and melted shredded cheddar topped with fresh kachumber, jalapeños, cool raita, and signature Jolly Heat Sauce
Merry Masala
Coconut cream, coconut milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, cinnamon, and aromatic cardamom (non-alcoholic)
The Jolly Toffee Pudding
Warm date cake with rich caramel toffee sauce, and whipped cream
Sandy Claws Nog
Misunderstood Ginger Whiskey, Misunderstood Oat Nog, and barista oat milk topped with cinnamon
Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’
(Available Nov. 29 through Jan. 3)
Location: The Landing
HFK Scotch Eggs
Fried egg white filled with house made deviled egg filling and pimento cheese topped with a pickled serrano pepper and bacon bits
Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese
Creamy tomato soup garnished with sour cream and house garlic cheese croutons served with a sourdough grilled cheese with cheddar and American cheese
Brussels Sprout Salad
Shredded Brussels sprouts tossed with a house made honey mustard vinaigrette topped with dried cranberries, bacon, green peas, and shredded parmesan cheese
Crispy Pork Belly
Fried and diced pork belly tossed with spicy guava sauce served over local greens topped with pickled red onion, sesame seeds, and chives
Seasonal Ham Steak
Grilled bone-in ham steak with pineapple chutney served with green beans, mashed potatoes, and a signature biscuit
Mistletoe Spritz
Gin with rosemary, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and simple syrup topped with La Marca Prosecco
Cranberry Gin Fizz
Fords Gin with muddled raspberries and strawberries, fresh squeezed lemon juice, house made simple syrup, and a splash of cream topped with Cheerwine soda
Garnished with a strawberry and a cherry
Enzo’s Hideaway & Maria and Enzo’s
(Available Dec. 1 through Dec. 31)
Location: The Landing
Frosted Holiday
Absolut Vanilla, crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and half-and-half
Fig Spritz
Angry Orchard, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, Mionetto Prosecco, fig purée, and lemon juice
Spiced Apple
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, club soda, apple butter syrup, lime juice, and mint
Smoke and Sugar
Bubba’s Marshmallow Bourbon, crème de cacao, chocolate bitters, graham cracker syrup, and a homemade marshmallow roasted tableside
Toasty Tidings
Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon, RumChata, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, cinnamon syrup, and gingerbread
The Ganachery
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Location: The Landing
The Ganachery Hot Sipping Ganache Kit
The Ganachery hot cocoa mix with a blend of dark, milk, and caramel chocolates and peppermint marshmallows
Irish Cream Hot Sipping Ganache
European-style hot ganache made with milk, dark, and caramel chocolates blended with cream and vanilla and served with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
Hot Sipping Ganache
Our hot chocolate ganache blend
Disney Holiday Ganache Box
Assorted ganache squares in holiday flavors of milk chocolate, gingerbread, eggnog, peppermint, caramel, and crunchy hazelnut
Paddlefish
Location: The Landing
Santa’s Good List Boil
Key West pink shrimp, Cedar Key littlenecks, PEI mussels, corn bread, red potatoes, and sweet corn
Traditional Turkey Dinner
Herb-roasted turkey breast, andouille cornbread stuffing, whipped potatoes, green beans, cranberry relish, and pan gravy
(Available only Nov. 26)
Gingerbread Martini
Gilbey’s Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream, Kahlúa, house-made ginger simple syrup, and gluten free gingerbread cookies
(Available Nov. 27 through Dec. 31)
Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant
Location: The Landing
Turkey Dinner
Butter and herb-roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes, duck fat roasties, honey glazed carrots, bacon braised Brussels sprouts, sausage meat stuffing, and turkey and cranberry sauce
(Available only Dec. 25)
Christmas Cocktail Menu
(Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 1)
Terralina Crafted Italian
Location: The Landing
White Christmas Sangria
Vanilla vodka, allspice dram, prosecco, Sprite, elderflower, lemon juice, and white cranberry juice
(Available Nov. 27 through Dec. 31)
Thanksgiving Day Special
Apple Pie Martini: Caramel vodka, allspice dram, apple cider, and cream topping
Traditional Turkey Feast: Rosemary roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon and Granny Smith apple stuffing, mascarpone whipped mashed, roasted asparagus, sage and thyme gravy, and cranberry sauce
Pumpkin Cheesecake with brown butter sage caramel
(Available only Nov. 26)
Amorette’s Patisserie
Location: Town Center
Gingerbread Crème Brûlée (New)
With gingerbread spices topped with meringue and caramelized pecans
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Mickey and Minnie Cookie Art with Edible Watercolor Paints
Create-your-own Mickey and Minnie cookie using edible watercolor paints! Kit includes 1 Mickey cookie, 1 Minnie cookie, 1 painter’s palette cookie, paint brushes, and water to activate the paints
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Pluto Reindeer New
Milk chocolate mousse with crunchy hazelnut center and chocolate chiffon (New)
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Tree Petite Cake (New)
Layers of peanut butter and dark chocolate mousse, peanut brittle, and chocolate chiffon cake with chocolate bark
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Peppermint Cheesecake Mousse (New)
Peppermint cheesecake mousse and chocolate sablé cookie with chocolate garnish
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Hot Cocoa Mickey (New)
Spiced milk chocolate mousse and whipped ganache in a chocolate shell
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Mickey Glove Linzer Cookie (New)
Almond shortbread cookie sandwich filled with raspberry jam
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Chicken Guy
(Available Nov. 2 through Jan. 3)
Location: Town Center
Holiday Colossal Cookie
With chocolate, candy, cookie pieces, and pretzels
Frontera Cocina
(Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 11)
Location: Town Center
Bombon de Navidad
Reposado Tequila, corn liqueur, marshmallow cordial, and lime
The Polite Pig
(Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 11)
Location: Town Center
Open Face Turkey Smash
Savory smoked turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, and cornbread stuffing served on Texas toast and drizzled with turkey gravy with a side of cranberry BBQ sauce
Polite Coquito
City Works Eatery & Pour House
Location: West Side
Friendsgiving Platter
Maple bourbon-glazed Brussels sprouts, grilled chicken sliders, cranberry bourbon barbecue wings, and sage brown butter pretzel bites
(Available Nov. 11 through Nov. 25)
Thanksgiving Dinner
Herb-roasted turkey with classic fixings (Available only Nov. 26)
Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew
(Available Nov. 29 through Jan. 3)
Location: West Side
Holiday Donut Six-Pack
Salt & Straw
(Available Nov. 6 through Dec. 31)
Location: West Side
Almond Brittle Cake
Double fold vanilla ice cream with slivers of Grandma Malek’s almond brittle, and house-made salted chocolate ganache topped with sweet and salty clusters of saltine Florentine cookies
Drizzled in chocolate (Serves 8 to 20)
Splitsville Luxury Lanes
Location: West Side
Thanksgiving Leftovers Egg Rolls
Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce served with brown gravy for dipping
(Available Nov. 2 through Nov. 29)
Roasted Red Pepper and Shrimp Pasta
Sauteed shrimp, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, and fresh spinach tossed in a classic wine and butter sauce and finished with crumbled goat cheese and fresh basil
(Available Nov. 29 through Jan. 3)
Sugar & Spice & Everything Nice Martini
Vanilla-infused vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream, and Disaronno Originale Amaretto Liqueur
(Available Nov. 29 through Jan. 3)
Wetzel’s Pretzels Kiosk
(Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 11)
Location: West Side
Cin-A-Bitz and Sweet Glaze
Select Outdoor Vending Locations at Disney Springs
(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)
Cranberry Paloma
Patrón Silver Tequila, cranberry juice, sweet-and-sour, and grapefruit juice garnished with berries
Festive Sweets Across Walt Disney World
Minnie Reindeer Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and milk chocolatey coating with fondant features, chocolatey antlers, and a red chocolatey bow (New)
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park
- Karamell-Küche at EPCOT
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Santa Mickey Caramel Apple with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and colored chocolatey coating with sanding sugar belt and M&M’S Milk chocolate Candies (New)
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park
- Karamell-Küche at EPCOT
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Minnie Holiday Caramel Apple with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and white chocolatey coating with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, sanding sugar, and a red chocolatey bow
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
Mickey Holiday Caramel Apples with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and milk chocolatey coating with M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Holiday Blend, holiday sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
Mickey Peppermint Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and milk chocolatey coating with crushed peppermint candies and white chocolatey drizzle (New)
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
Mickey Santa Hat Cereal Treat: Crisped rice cereal treat with colored chocolatey coating, sanding sugar, and a marshmallow pom pom
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Mickey Snowman Cereal Treat: Crisped rice cereal treat with colored chocolatey coating
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Minnie Holiday Cereal Treat with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Crisped rice cereal treat with white chocolatey coating, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, sanding sugar, and a red chocolatey bow
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
Mickey Holiday Cereal Treat with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating, M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Holiday Blend, holiday sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
Large Mickey Gingerbread Cookie: Gingerbread cookie with colored chocolatey coating
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Large Mickey Holiday Sugar Cookie with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis: Sugar cookie with colored chocolatey coating and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
Peppermint Brownie Pie with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis: Peppermint brownie pie with chocolate chunks, toffee bits, chocolatey drizzle, and M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Holiday Blend
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Mickey Peppermint Chocolate Cookie Sandwich: Peppermint-flavored buttercream frosting sandwiched between two chocolate Mickey cookies with holly berry décor
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Werther’s Original Caramel Mickey Holiday Cookie Sandwich: Salted caramel buttercream and Werther’s Original Caramel sandwiched between two chocolate Mickey cookies with holly berry décor
- Karamell-Küche at EPCOT
Werther’s Original Caramel Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich: Salted caramel buttercream and Werther’s Original Caramel sandwiched between two gingerbread cookies
- Karamell-Küche at EPCOT
Mickey Gingerbread Marshmallow Pop: Marshmallow with gingerbread-flavored chocolatey coating (New)
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Minnie Holiday Marshmallow Pop with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Marshmallow with white chocolatey coating, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, sanding sugar, and a red chocolatey bow
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
Mickey Holiday Chocolate Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream frosting, dark chocolatey ears, chocolate sprinkles, and mini marshmallow bits (New)
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Minnie Holiday Vanilla Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with buttercream frosting, white chocolatey ears, holiday sprinkles, and a white chocolatey bow (New)
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Minnie Holiday Funfetti Cake Pop: Funfetti cake pop with white chocolatey coating and a red chocolatey bow
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
Mickey Peppermint Chocolate Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop with milk chocolatey coating and crushed peppermint candies (New)
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
Holiday Peppermint Popcorn with M&M’S Holiday Mint Chocolate Candies: Red and green peppermint-flavored popcorn with M&M’S Holiday Mint Chocolate Candies, mini marshmallows, holiday sprinkles, and dark and white chocolatey drizzles
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
Holiday Cookie Popcorn with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Caramel popcorn with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend, crushed ginger snap cookies, mini marshmallows, and milk chocolatey drizzle
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park
Cinnamon Crunch Holiday Popcorn with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Cinnamon cookie-flavored popcorn with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend, mini marshmallows, pretzel pieces, holiday sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle (New)
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
Frozen Cocoa: Frozen Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with mini marshmallows, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, mini candy, and a Mickey marshmallow
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
Hot Cocoa: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with mini marshmallows
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs