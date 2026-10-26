Walt Disney World's Holiday Foodie Guide: Holiday Delights Await at Walt Disney World Resort

Discover festive flavors and enchanting experiences across Disney parks and Disney Springs this holiday season.

The holiday season is just around the corner, and with it comes Walt Disney World Resort’s delightful array of festive flavors and experiences. Between November 1 and January 5, visitors are invited to indulge in an extraordinary culinary journey across Disney’s theme parks and Disney Springs.

What's Happening:

Halloween isn't quite here yet, but if you're already looking forward to the next holiday, Walt Disney World has you covered.

The resort has released the official foodie guide for the holiday season of 2026. It includes a lot of returning favorites alongside a few very exciting new additions.

One note: this list only covers items available in the parks and Disney Springs during standard park hours at standard locations. Special food items available as part of Mickey's Very-Merry Christmas Party, Disney Jollywood Nights, or the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays are not included. Those guides will be released soon.

Magic Kingdom



Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

(Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2)

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

Gingerbread Milkshake

Vanilla milkshake, gingerbread syrup, whipped cream, gingersnap crumbs, and a chocolate gingerbread man

The Plaza Restaurant

(Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 2)

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

Classic Reuben Sandwich

Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and griddled rye

Merry Berry Cosmopolitan

Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Cointreau Liqueur, and cranberry and lime juices garnished with a sugar rim

Red Velvet Cheesecake (New)

Red velvet cake topped with vanilla swirl cheesecake

Santa’s Floridian Pulled Pork Sandwich

Shredded cabbage, roasted pineapple chutney, sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce, and griddled bun

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

(Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2)

Location: Tomorrowland

Cherry Cordial Cold Brew

Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee topped with cherry whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate curls

Columbia Harbour House

(Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2; mobile order available)

Location: Liberty Square

Gingerbread Cake

Tree-shaped gingerbread chiffon cake with cream cheese frosting, whipped dulce de leche panna cotta, crispy pearls, and a chocolate piece

Liberty Square Market

(Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2)

Location: Liberty Square

Mickey Whoopie Pie

Flourless chocolate cake sandwiched with marshmallow-mint buttercream (Plant-based)

Aloha Isle

(Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 25)

Location: Adventureland

Santa Surf Shack Float

Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, coconut soft-serve, and a spiced pineapple pop

Disney's Hollywood Studios

The Trolley Car Café

(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5)

Location: Hollywood Boulevard

Mickey Gingerbread Cookie

Soft gingerbread cookie with white chocolate Mickey details

Rosie’s All-American Café

(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5; mobile order available)

Location: Sunset Boulevard

Coquito Wreath Cupcake

Coquito custard-filled vanilla cupcake topped with coquito buttercream, chocolate bow, gold crispy pearls, and rainbow sprinkles

ABC Commissary

(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5; mobile order available)

Location: Commissary Lane

Linzer Cookie Mousse Torte

Layers of hazelnut cake, raspberry-blackcurrant mousse, raspberry jam, and sweet snow-dusted Linzer cookie

Backlot Express

(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5; mobile order available)

Location: Echo Lake

Life Day Wookiee Cookie

Two oatmeal cookies with cassis eggnog buttercream garnished with a milk chocolate coin

Woody’s Lunch Box

(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 31; mobile order available)

Location: Toy Story Land

Hot Cocoa Lunch Box Tart

Chocolate fudge filling, hot cocoa-marshmallow fondant, and mini marshmallows

Milk Stand

(Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 5; mobile order available)

Location: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Life Day Wookiee Cookie (New)

Two oatmeal cookies with cassis eggnog buttercream garnished with a milk chocolate garnish

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Terra Treats

(Available Nov. 6 through Jan. 3)

Location: Discovery Island

Festive Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich (New)

Cookie dough with holiday sprinkles layered with vanilla ice cream and fudgy brownie

Reindeer Sundae (New)

Dulce de leche ice cream, espresso caramel, coffee-coconut streusel, coconut cake, chocolate antlers, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candy

Flame Tree Barbecue

(Available November 6 through January 3; mobile order available)

Location: Discovery Island

Gingerbread Cheesecake Pop (New)

Gingerbread cheesecake mousse, spiced graham cracker, and milk chocolate

Creature Comforts

(Available November 6 through January 3)

Location: Discovery Island

Festive Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate chip cookie with holiday sprinkles

Snowflake Cinnamon Roll (New)

With blue icing and snowflake sprinkles

Isle of Java

(Available November 6 through January 3)

Location: Discovery Island

Snowflake Cinnamon Roll

With blue icing and snowflake sprinkles

Festive Chocolate Twist (New)

Chocolate twist with red and white chocolate stripes

Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery

(Available November 6 through January 3)

Location: Africa

Festive Chocolate Twist (New)

Chocolate twist with red and white chocolate stripes

Santa’s Holiday Grove

(Available November 13 through January 3)

Location: Near Theater in the Wild

Peppermint-Chocolate Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich (New)

Double-chocolate peppermint cookie dough layered with vanilla ice cream and fudgy brownie

Pistachio Cookie (New)

White chocolate chip cookie with Sicilian pistachios, dried cranberries, and candied orange

Festive Chocolate Chip Cookie (New)

Chocolate chip cookie with holiday sprinkles

Mixed Berry Focaccia New

Blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry compote focaccia with lemon icing

Pan de Jamon New

Smoked ham, olive, and orange raisin bread roll

Jalapeño-Cheddar Pretzel New

Cookie Butter Milkshake (New)

Topped with whipped cream, caramel, and a chocolate-dipped cookie

Santa Hat Croissant (New)

Croissant filled with hazelnut spread dipped in white chocolate

Chocolate-dipped Mickey Gingerbread

Mickey gingerbread cookie dipped in chocolate

Chilled Mulled Wine (New)

Chilled Cabernet Sauvignon mulled with fresh orange, star anise, cinnamon, and cloves

Chocolate Tree Croissant (New)

Croissant filled with hazelnut spread dipped in white chocolate

Disney Springs

Swirls on the Water

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Location: Marketplace

Gingerbread Mickey Cone (New)

Gingerbread and vanilla soft-serve swirl, holiday sprinkles, and chocolate coin in a red velvet cone

Dockside Margaritas

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Location: Marketplace

White Chocolate Margarita (New)

Lalo Blanco Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, white chocolate syrup, plant-based heavy cream, and lime juice garnished with a peppermint sugar rim

Earl of Sandwich

(Available now through Jan. 8)

Location: Marketplace

Holiday Turkey Sandwich

Roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and savory gravy on freshly baked artisanal bread

eet by Maneet Chauhan

(Available Dec. 1 through Dec. 31)

Location: Marketplace

The Jolly One’s Nachos

Bubble’s seasoned tortilla chips tossed with tender tandoori pulled pork and melted shredded cheddar topped with fresh kachumber, jalapeños, cool raita, and signature Jolly Heat Sauce

Merry Masala

Coconut cream, coconut milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, cinnamon, and aromatic cardamom (non-alcoholic)

The Jolly Toffee Pudding

Warm date cake with rich caramel toffee sauce, and whipped cream

Sandy Claws Nog

Misunderstood Ginger Whiskey, Misunderstood Oat Nog, and barista oat milk topped with cinnamon

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

(Available Nov. 29 through Jan. 3)

Location: The Landing

HFK Scotch Eggs

Fried egg white filled with house made deviled egg filling and pimento cheese topped with a pickled serrano pepper and bacon bits

Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese

Creamy tomato soup garnished with sour cream and house garlic cheese croutons served with a sourdough grilled cheese with cheddar and American cheese

Brussels Sprout Salad

Shredded Brussels sprouts tossed with a house made honey mustard vinaigrette topped with dried cranberries, bacon, green peas, and shredded parmesan cheese

Crispy Pork Belly

Fried and diced pork belly tossed with spicy guava sauce served over local greens topped with pickled red onion, sesame seeds, and chives

Seasonal Ham Steak

Grilled bone-in ham steak with pineapple chutney served with green beans, mashed potatoes, and a signature biscuit

Mistletoe Spritz

Gin with rosemary, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and simple syrup topped with La Marca Prosecco

Cranberry Gin Fizz

Fords Gin with muddled raspberries and strawberries, fresh squeezed lemon juice, house made simple syrup, and a splash of cream topped with Cheerwine soda

Garnished with a strawberry and a cherry

Enzo’s Hideaway & Maria and Enzo’s

(Available Dec. 1 through Dec. 31)

Location: The Landing

Frosted Holiday

Absolut Vanilla, crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and half-and-half

Fig Spritz

Angry Orchard, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, Mionetto Prosecco, fig purée, and lemon juice

Spiced Apple

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, club soda, apple butter syrup, lime juice, and mint

Smoke and Sugar

Bubba’s Marshmallow Bourbon, crème de cacao, chocolate bitters, graham cracker syrup, and a homemade marshmallow roasted tableside

Toasty Tidings

Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon, RumChata, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, cinnamon syrup, and gingerbread

The Ganachery

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Location: The Landing

The Ganachery Hot Sipping Ganache Kit

The Ganachery hot cocoa mix with a blend of dark, milk, and caramel chocolates and peppermint marshmallows

Irish Cream Hot Sipping Ganache

European-style hot ganache made with milk, dark, and caramel chocolates blended with cream and vanilla and served with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

Hot Sipping Ganache

Our hot chocolate ganache blend

Disney Holiday Ganache Box

Assorted ganache squares in holiday flavors of milk chocolate, gingerbread, eggnog, peppermint, caramel, and crunchy hazelnut

Paddlefish

Location: The Landing

Santa’s Good List Boil

Key West pink shrimp, Cedar Key littlenecks, PEI mussels, corn bread, red potatoes, and sweet corn

Traditional Turkey Dinner

Herb-roasted turkey breast, andouille cornbread stuffing, whipped potatoes, green beans, cranberry relish, and pan gravy

(Available only Nov. 26)

Gingerbread Martini

Gilbey’s Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream, Kahlúa, house-made ginger simple syrup, and gluten free gingerbread cookies

(Available Nov. 27 through Dec. 31)

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant

Location: The Landing

Turkey Dinner

Butter and herb-roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes, duck fat roasties, honey glazed carrots, bacon braised Brussels sprouts, sausage meat stuffing, and turkey and cranberry sauce

(Available only Dec. 25)

Christmas Cocktail Menu

(Available Nov. 9 through Jan. 1)

Terralina Crafted Italian

Location: The Landing

White Christmas Sangria

Vanilla vodka, allspice dram, prosecco, Sprite, elderflower, lemon juice, and white cranberry juice

(Available Nov. 27 through Dec. 31)

Thanksgiving Day Special

Apple Pie Martini: Caramel vodka, allspice dram, apple cider, and cream topping

Traditional Turkey Feast: Rosemary roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon and Granny Smith apple stuffing, mascarpone whipped mashed, roasted asparagus, sage and thyme gravy, and cranberry sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake with brown butter sage caramel

(Available only Nov. 26)

Amorette’s Patisserie

Location: Town Center

Gingerbread Crème Brûlée (New)

With gingerbread spices topped with meringue and caramelized pecans

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Mickey and Minnie Cookie Art with Edible Watercolor Paints

Create-your-own Mickey and Minnie cookie using edible watercolor paints! Kit includes 1 Mickey cookie, 1 Minnie cookie, 1 painter’s palette cookie, paint brushes, and water to activate the paints

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Pluto Reindeer New

Milk chocolate mousse with crunchy hazelnut center and chocolate chiffon (New)

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Tree Petite Cake (New)

Layers of peanut butter and dark chocolate mousse, peanut brittle, and chocolate chiffon cake with chocolate bark

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Peppermint Cheesecake Mousse (New)

Peppermint cheesecake mousse and chocolate sablé cookie with chocolate garnish

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Hot Cocoa Mickey (New)

Spiced milk chocolate mousse and whipped ganache in a chocolate shell

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Mickey Glove Linzer Cookie (New)

Almond shortbread cookie sandwich filled with raspberry jam

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Chicken Guy

(Available Nov. 2 through Jan. 3)

Location: Town Center

Holiday Colossal Cookie

With chocolate, candy, cookie pieces, and pretzels

Frontera Cocina

(Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 11)

Location: Town Center

Bombon de Navidad

Reposado Tequila, corn liqueur, marshmallow cordial, and lime

The Polite Pig

(Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 11)

Location: Town Center

Open Face Turkey Smash

Savory smoked turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, and cornbread stuffing served on Texas toast and drizzled with turkey gravy with a side of cranberry BBQ sauce

Polite Coquito

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Location: West Side

Friendsgiving Platter

Maple bourbon-glazed Brussels sprouts, grilled chicken sliders, cranberry bourbon barbecue wings, and sage brown butter pretzel bites

(Available Nov. 11 through Nov. 25)

Thanksgiving Dinner

Herb-roasted turkey with classic fixings (Available only Nov. 26)

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

(Available Nov. 29 through Jan. 3)

Location: West Side

Holiday Donut Six-Pack

Salt & Straw

(Available Nov. 6 through Dec. 31)

Location: West Side

Almond Brittle Cake

Double fold vanilla ice cream with slivers of Grandma Malek’s almond brittle, and house-made salted chocolate ganache topped with sweet and salty clusters of saltine Florentine cookies

Drizzled in chocolate (Serves 8 to 20)

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Location: West Side

Thanksgiving Leftovers Egg Rolls

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce served with brown gravy for dipping

(Available Nov. 2 through Nov. 29)

Roasted Red Pepper and Shrimp Pasta

Sauteed shrimp, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, and fresh spinach tossed in a classic wine and butter sauce and finished with crumbled goat cheese and fresh basil

(Available Nov. 29 through Jan. 3)

Sugar & Spice & Everything Nice Martini

Vanilla-infused vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream, and Disaronno Originale Amaretto Liqueur

(Available Nov. 29 through Jan. 3)

Wetzel’s Pretzels Kiosk

(Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 11)

Location: West Side

Cin-A-Bitz and Sweet Glaze

Select Outdoor Vending Locations at Disney Springs

(Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 11)

Cranberry Paloma

Patrón Silver Tequila, cranberry juice, sweet-and-sour, and grapefruit juice garnished with berries

Festive Sweets Across Walt Disney World

Minnie Reindeer Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and milk chocolatey coating with fondant features, chocolatey antlers, and a red chocolatey bow (New)

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park

Karamell-Küche at EPCOT

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Santa Mickey Caramel Apple with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and colored chocolatey coating with sanding sugar belt and M&M’S Milk chocolate Candies (New)

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park

Karamell-Küche at EPCOT

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Minnie Holiday Caramel Apple with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and white chocolatey coating with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, sanding sugar, and a red chocolatey bow

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Mickey Holiday Caramel Apples with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and milk chocolatey coating with M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Holiday Blend, holiday sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Mickey Peppermint Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original Caramel and milk chocolatey coating with crushed peppermint candies and white chocolatey drizzle (New)

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Mickey Santa Hat Cereal Treat: Crisped rice cereal treat with colored chocolatey coating, sanding sugar, and a marshmallow pom pom

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Mickey Snowman Cereal Treat: Crisped rice cereal treat with colored chocolatey coating

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Minnie Holiday Cereal Treat with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Crisped rice cereal treat with white chocolatey coating, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, sanding sugar, and a red chocolatey bow

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Mickey Holiday Cereal Treat with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating, M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Holiday Blend, holiday sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Large Mickey Gingerbread Cookie: Gingerbread cookie with colored chocolatey coating

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Large Mickey Holiday Sugar Cookie with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis: Sugar cookie with colored chocolatey coating and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Peppermint Brownie Pie with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis: Peppermint brownie pie with chocolate chunks, toffee bits, chocolatey drizzle, and M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Holiday Blend

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Mickey Peppermint Chocolate Cookie Sandwich: Peppermint-flavored buttercream frosting sandwiched between two chocolate Mickey cookies with holly berry décor

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Werther’s Original Caramel Mickey Holiday Cookie Sandwich: Salted caramel buttercream and Werther’s Original Caramel sandwiched between two chocolate Mickey cookies with holly berry décor

Karamell-Küche at EPCOT

Werther’s Original Caramel Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich: Salted caramel buttercream and Werther’s Original Caramel sandwiched between two gingerbread cookies

Karamell-Küche at EPCOT

Mickey Gingerbread Marshmallow Pop: Marshmallow with gingerbread-flavored chocolatey coating (New)

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Minnie Holiday Marshmallow Pop with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Marshmallow with white chocolatey coating, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, sanding sugar, and a red chocolatey bow

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Mickey Holiday Chocolate Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream frosting, dark chocolatey ears, chocolate sprinkles, and mini marshmallow bits (New)

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Minnie Holiday Vanilla Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with buttercream frosting, white chocolatey ears, holiday sprinkles, and a white chocolatey bow (New)

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Minnie Holiday Funfetti Cake Pop: Funfetti cake pop with white chocolatey coating and a red chocolatey bow

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Mickey Peppermint Chocolate Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop with milk chocolatey coating and crushed peppermint candies (New)

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Holiday Peppermint Popcorn with M&M’S Holiday Mint Chocolate Candies: Red and green peppermint-flavored popcorn with M&M’S Holiday Mint Chocolate Candies, mini marshmallows, holiday sprinkles, and dark and white chocolatey drizzles

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Holiday Cookie Popcorn with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Caramel popcorn with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend, crushed ginger snap cookies, mini marshmallows, and milk chocolatey drizzle

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park

Cinnamon Crunch Holiday Popcorn with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Cinnamon cookie-flavored popcorn with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend, mini marshmallows, pretzel pieces, holiday sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle (New)

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Frozen Cocoa: Frozen Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with mini marshmallows, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, mini candy, and a Mickey marshmallow

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Hot Cocoa: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with mini marshmallows

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs