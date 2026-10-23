Cast Members Leave Their Mark on the "Monsters, Inc." Door Coaster Coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios

A long-standing tradition continues with the construction of the latest E-Ticket attraction coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

This week, Disney's Hollywood Studios cast members had the opportunity to sign a steel beam that will become part of the new Monstropolis Door Coaster.

What's Happening:

  • A beloved Disney tradition continued this week as cast members at Disney's Hollywood Studios were able to sign a beam that will be installed on the upcoming Monsters, Inc. themed Door Coaster – part of the park's new Monstropolis area.
  • Specifically, this beam looks to be pone for the roller coaster track itself, which will be Disney's first-ever suspended coaster.
  • Disney shared a video of the beam signing taking place, with some extra info from Walt Disney World Ambassadors Kylee Withers and Phelicia Blake.

  • 25 years since the release of Monsters, Inc., the iconic doors scene (or something like it) from the film will be brought to life with this new experience.
  • Guests will be able to see the sights, hear the laughs and zoom through the building just like James P. Sullivan (a.k.a. Sulley) and Mike Wazowski.
  • The new land will actually open ahead of the new coaster attraction, slated to welcome guests in 2027 while work continues on the door coaster.

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