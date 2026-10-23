Cast Members Leave Their Mark on the "Monsters, Inc." Door Coaster Coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios
A long-standing tradition continues with the construction of the latest E-Ticket attraction coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios.
This week, Disney's Hollywood Studios cast members had the opportunity to sign a steel beam that will become part of the new Monstropolis Door Coaster.
What's Happening:
- A beloved Disney tradition continued this week as cast members at Disney's Hollywood Studios were able to sign a beam that will be installed on the upcoming Monsters, Inc. themed Door Coaster – part of the park's new Monstropolis area.
- Specifically, this beam looks to be pone for the roller coaster track itself, which will be Disney's first-ever suspended coaster.
- Disney shared a video of the beam signing taking place, with some extra info from Walt Disney World Ambassadors Kylee Withers and Phelicia Blake.
- Earlier this year, Disney's Animal Kingdom cast members had the chance to do the same thing for Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto.
- 25 years since the release of Monsters, Inc., the iconic doors scene (or something like it) from the film will be brought to life with this new experience.
- Guests will be able to see the sights, hear the laughs and zoom through the building just like James P. Sullivan (a.k.a. Sulley) and Mike Wazowski.
- The new land will actually open ahead of the new coaster attraction, slated to welcome guests in 2027 while work continues on the door coaster.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Fans can now take a musical trip through EPCOT’s past and present, as The Music of EPCOT has officially arrived digitally on your favorite music streaming services.
- Three adorable new nyala calves will soon be seen out on the savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- A new collection of military-inspired Disney merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World ahead of Veterans Day.
- Gideon's Bakehouse is getting ready to celebrate their 10th anniversary and to help do so, they're launching their very first Artist Edition Trading Card Series.
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