More Cute Central Florida Animals: Baby Nyala Calves Born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
More animal babies!
Walt Disney World has revealed that there are some new additions that guests will soon see out on the savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
What's Happening:
- The race for who has the cutest baby animals in Central Florida continues (though SeaWorld Orlando's new rescued Walrus Pup is hard to beat) as Walt Disney World is announcing that they have welcomed three new nyala calves at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- The calves are currently spending time backstage bonding with their moms, but Disney has shared a number of new pictures showcasing the cute new additions at Walt Disney World.
- As of press time, the calves appear to be unnamed and have yet to make their public debut on the savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, with a debut for public viewing promised "soon."
Nyala Calves:
- Nyala calves are the young of the Nyala, a beautiful, spiral horned antelope that is native to southeastern Africa.
- They have reddish-brown coats marked by distinctive white stripes and spots, easy to camouflage in the grasses and dense vegetation.
- While Disney hasn't revealed the genders of these three specifically just yet, young males will gradually develop a darker coat, with shaggy hair and (eventually) impressive spiral horns. These changes will take place as they mature, as opposed to shortly after birth.
- Earlier this year, Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge welcomed another nyala calf, when they revealed that a new male, Parker, had been welcomed to the savanna at the resort.
- A few days ago, Disney's Animal Kingdom revealed a new, rare, albino wallaby that has joined the family at the park's Jumpin' Junction.
- Disney's Animal Kingdom isn't the only place to see creatures. Sea creatures like the new orphaned manatee rescue, Calfuccino, can be seen over at EPCOT.
- To plan your visit to see these and all the other animals of Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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