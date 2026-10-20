New Orphaned Manatee Calfuccino Joins Cider and Tanimura at EPCOT's The Seas with Nemo & Friends
Calfuccino joins the rehabilitation efforts at Walt Disney World as Disney continues its collaboration with federal wildlife agencies.
The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT has taken on its latest manatee inhabitant, Calfuccino, a young female manatee in need of short-term rehabilitative care.
What's Happening:
- A young, orphaned female manatee named Calfuccino in need of short-term care has arrived at EPCOT.
- She is currently acclimating to her new environment alongside fellow manatees Cider and Tanimura.
- Calfuccino has been on quite the journey, having been rescued in May 2025 near Naples alongside her mother, Venti, who was suffering from an injury. Despite her own condition, Venti successfully cared for Calfuccino, who was just a calf at the time. After receiving critical care at ZooTampa, Calfuccino has grown from about 156 pounds at rescue to more than 545 pounds today.
- Calfuccino will receive specialized attention from Disney’s animal care experts, ensuring she reaches the health milestones necessary for an eventual return to the wild.
- This move is part of a larger partnership between Disney, the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to assist in the recovery and protection of this threatened species.
- Guests visiting EPCOT can see Calfuccino, Cider, and Tanimura at the manatee rehabilitation area within The Seas with Nemo & Friends pavilion.
- The arrival of Calfuccino marks another chapter in Disney’s long-standing commitment to Florida’s manatee population.
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends (originally opened in 1986 as The Living Seas) has served as a critical care and rehabilitation site for decades.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro has shared an up-close look at construction on Tropical Americas and other projects coming to Walt Disney World.
- Shutterfly has become the Official Photo Gift Partner of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with the ability to link your Shutterfly account to Disney PhotoPass.
- A long-missing detail is beginning to return to The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- A new model of Disney's Lakeshore Lodge has been added to Walt Disney Presents.
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