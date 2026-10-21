Rescued Walrus Pup Makes Journey to New Home at SeaWorld Orlando
And I just forgot about all the other cute animal babies in Orlando.
SeaWorld Orlando has a new resident after a walrus pup was rescued from a remote Northern Alaska beach.
What's Happening:
- A Pacific Walrus Calf was found on a remote Northern Alaska beach, and was rehabilitated by Alaska SeaLife Center.
- After a journey on multiple planes and surrounded by caretakers the entire way, the 220-pound, five-month-old male calf named Annautaq has now arrived at his new home at SeaWorld Orlando.
- SeaWorld Orlando is a globally recognized facility known for its marine animal expertise and only one of four U.S. institutions currently capable of housing walruses.
- Annautaq is receiving around-the-clock attention from SeaWorld's dedicated animal care and veterinary team as he settles in and joins the park's herd of walruses, including Uki, Kaboodle, and Garfield.
- Uki is a two-year-old rescued Pacific Walrus that shares a similar rescue story, also having completed rehabilitation at the Alaska SeaLife Center.
- Annautaq was discovered on a remote beach in Northern Alaska after a walrus herd departed during heavy surf. Rescuers discovered the orphaned calf hiding between the remains of two adult walruses, already being targeted by scavenging birds and unlikely to survive without intervention.
- Several days later, he was flown to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska where he would remain in human care and could help people better understand Pacific Walruses.
- Although Annautaq responded well to rehabilitation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined he could not be released into the wild.
- SeaWorld sent animal care and vet staff experienced in caring for walruses to Alaska to help provide intensive care alongside the Alaska SeaLife Center team, and prepared Annautaq for his 4,000-mile journey to Florida.
- At SeaWorld Orlando, Annautaq is receiving up to six bottle feedings a day, veterinary care and 24-hour support during a planned 30-day quarantine to help protect the health of the resident animals. He receives a specialized high-fat milk formula originally developed by SeaWorld’s veterinary and animal care teams to mimic the rich fat content of natural walrus milk.
- While he is getting the best care possible, there are some things even the most dedicated human caregivers cannot provide - the opportunity to live with and learn from other walruses. For an orphaned calf, the best long-term outcome is being part of a herd, which SeaWorld Orlando can provide.
- The timing of public viewings and the introduction to the rest of the herd will be guided by his animal care team. Until then, SeaWorld Orlando guests can learn more about and see Walruses in the animal habitat attached to Expedition Odyssey.
What They're Saying:
- Jane Belovarac, wildlife response curator at the Alaska SeaLife Center: "Annautaq’s story shows why having specialized marine mammal rehabilitation capacity in Alaska is so important. When an orphaned walrus calf is found in a remote part of the state, a successful response depends on being able to move quickly from rescue to intensive, species specific rehabilitative, husbandry, and veterinary care. Our team was able to stabilize Annautaq, support his medical and social needs around the clock and prepare him for the next stage of his care. Getting Annautaq to this point took an incredible network of people, and we’re proud the ASLC could provide the specialized care that helped carry him from rescue in Alaska to his next chapter.”
- Jim Kinsler, curator at SeaWorld Orlando: “At this young age, Annautaq needs more than nutrition and veterinary care. He also needs close contact and companionship, which our expert team is providing around the clock. As he settles in, we’ll make introductions to Garfield, Kaboodle and Uki at his pace. Kaboodle’s experience caring for rescued calves and the opportunity to connect with two-year-old Uki, herself a rescued walrus, make this herd a promising setting for him to learn, build relationships and grow.”
SeaWorld Orlando and Walruses:
- SeaWorld Orlando has a long history with Pacific walruses, and they are among the park's most unusual animal residents. Their story combines decades of animal care, successful births in human care, orphan rescue, and a modern visitor experience that lets guests learn about these Arctic mammals up close.
- Today, the walruses are associated with Expedition Odyssey, the reimagined Arctic attraction that opened in 2025 and replaced the former Wild Arctic ride experience, which served as an introduction to the Walrus and arctic animal habitat.
- The walk-through animal habitat remains an important part of the Expedition Odyssey attraction and building.
- Along with SeaWorld Orlando, the other facilities capable of housing Walruses long-term include SeaWorld San Diego.
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