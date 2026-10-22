Gideon's Bakehouse Celebrates 10 Years and Reveals New Trading Card Series
The new cards are set to debut in the future.
Gideon's Bakehouse, a Disney Springs favorite, is getting ready to celebrate their 10th anniversary and to help do so, they're launching their very first Artist Edition Trading Card Series.
What's Happening:
- Gideon's Bakehouse, a popular location at Disney Springs that serves up cookies and cakes, is getting ready to celebrate their 10th anniversary.
- To celebrate, Gideon's Bakehouse has tapped a number of talented artists to create their very first Artist Edition Trading Card series, putting new life into some of the creatures that Gideon's fans have come to know and love.
- But first, a lot of our readers are likely more familiar with the Disney Springs location and wondering how it could possibly be the 10th anniversary of that space. Well, it was back in October 2016 when Gideon’s opened up its first physical shop, not at Disney Springs but at Central Florida's East End Market, a food hall in the Audubon Park District of Orlando.
- In June of 2020, it was announced that Gideon's would open its first Flagship location in Disney Springs, later opening their doors in December of the same year.
- Now, the creatures of Gideon's Bakehouse take center stage in this new card collection, which will feature up to 70 brand-new cards that fans can discover.
- Gideon's took to social media to showcase some of the new cards and recognize the talent behind the new collection.
- Andrew Robinson is a multi-award-winning New York Times best-selling illustrator who has painted covers for all the major publishers, illustrating titles such as Batman, Superman, Iron Man, Star Wars, and Black Panther.
- Gris Grimly is an award-winning illustrator best known for his macabre yet humorous books for children and young adults that have inspired so many, including the art direction for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.
- Ryan Ottley is the artist and contributing creator of insanely popular INVINCIBLE, now an animated series on Amazon Prime. He’s currently the artist for Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man and Hulk comics.
- Chris Stevens has been a cover artist for over 10 years, contributing to titles like Captain America, Thor, Uncanny X-Force, Hulk, and What If?, as well as DC’s Batman Beyond, Aquaman, and Detective Comics.
- Dan Brereton is an Eisner Award-winning writer and painter, best known for his book, Nocturnals, and his work with Neil Gaiman, Clive Barker, Rob Zombie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Simpsons, Heavy Metal, Marvel, and DC.
- Jill Thompson is an Eisner Award Hall of Fame legend, Creator of Scary Godmother and Magic Trixie, the self-described "art witch" of Beasts of Burden, writer/artist of Wonder Woman The True Amazon, and more.
- Gideon's Bakehouse did not share when the cards would be available at their locations, just showcased a preview and shared excitement for the next decade.
- To visit Walt Disney World and Disney Springs to check out Gideon's Bakehouse for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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