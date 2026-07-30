Video: Watch Disney Legend Bob Gurr and Yvette Nicole Brown Dig Into Disneyland's New Halloween Time Menu

They look great, but what are they called?

Summer isn't over yet but Disneyland Resort is getting us ready for Halloween with a first look at some of the food offerings that will be part of this year's Halloween Time, alongside some major names.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks dropped a fun video on YouTube which includes three major names with Disney connections trying some of the new food coming to Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort and attempting to guess what they're called.

Our celebrity panel includes Disney Legend Bob Gurr, comedian and frequent Disney collaborator Yvette Nicole Brown, and content creator Garrett Watts.

Needless to say, the three are not able to guess the names of any of these items, though they are in the ball park on a few of them. Check out the video below.

The absolute highlight is, not unexpectedly, Bob Gurr, who is game to play, but who is also pretty focused on getting some good food. A few of his expressions are the best part.

Whatever they're called, everything we see here looks quite delicious and is definitely worth trying out when it arrives next month.

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