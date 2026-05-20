Photos: New Star Wars Themed Snacks Arrive in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Popcorn, cookies, gummies, and more have landed at Toydarian Toymaker on Batuu

A new batch of galactic treats has landed on Batuu as Disneyland continues rolling out new offerings across Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ahead of a busy summer season.

Guests exploring the marketplace on Batuu can now discover several new Star Wars-themed snacks at Toydarian Toymaker, adding even more immersive details to the land’s ever-growing lineup of themed food and merchandise.

The newly added snacks lean heavily into the storytelling and humor of the Star Wars universe, with packaging and names inspired by iconic planets, factions, and galactic adventures.

Among the new offerings is the Chandrillian Spicy Cheddar Galactic Grains Popcorn, a savory snack with a spicy cheddar flavor that sounds perfect for travelers making their way through Black Spire Outpost. Guests with a sweet tooth can also pick up Smuggled Snacks Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, which feel like exactly the kind of contraband Hondo Ohnaka would approve of.

For candy lovers, two new options have also arrived. Imperial Pew Pew Chews bring cinnamon-flavored chewy candy to the marketplace with a playful Empire-inspired name, while Dagobah Delights offer sour green apple gummies themed to the swampy home of Yoda.

The snacks are currently available inside Toydarian Toymaker, one of the smaller marketplace stalls in Galaxy’s Edge that continues to evolve with rotating merchandise and themed offerings. The arrival of the new snacks also comes as excitement builds around the debut of new experiences tied to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, including updates to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and additional merchandise releases across Disney Parks.

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