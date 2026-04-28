Disneyland Halloween Food Items Return With Spicy, Sweet and Seasonal Favorites
Fan-favorite seasonal treats and drinks return August 21 across Disneyland Resort
Halloween season is creeping back into Disneyland Resort, and with it comes a lineup of returning fan-favorite treats that are just as iconic as the decorations and spooky festivities.
What’s Happening:
- Starting August 21, the transformation of Disneyland Resort into a fall-inspired destination brings back a lineup of limited-time food and drink offerings designed to surprise, delight, and in some cases, add a little heat to the season.
- These returning items have become cult favorites among guests who know that Halloween at Disney isn’t just about décor and costumes, it’s also about flavor.
- One of the standout returns is the Spicy Mac & Cheese Cone, served at Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso in Disney California Adventure Park. This indulgent snack combines creamy mac and cheese with a kick of spice, all served in the signature cone-shaped bread bowl that has become a staple of the Cars Land dining experience.
- For guests looking for something refreshing with a twist, Smokejumpers Grill brings back the Green Apple Lemonade. The drink balances tart green apple flavor with citrusy lemonade, making it a crisp counterpoint to the richer seasonal offerings found throughout the park.
- Sweet tooths are also well covered this season with the return of the Caramel Apple Cheesecake at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe in Disneyland Park. This dessert blends creamy cheesecake with caramel apple-inspired flavors, capturing the essence of fall in a single, indulgent slice.
- Rounding out the lineup is the Spicy Meat Pizza at Alien Pizza Planet, offering a savory option for guests who prefer their seasonal treats with a bit more heat. The combination of spice and comfort food makes it a fitting addition to Tomorrowland's Halloween offerings.
- As August 21 approaches, anticipation is building for the return of these seasonal favorites, setting the stage for another Halloween season filled with a few deliciously spooky surprises.
Halloween Time At The Disneyland Resort:
- Halloween at Disneyland Resort transforms the entire park into a fall-themed celebration with pumpkins, spooky décor, and limited-time entertainment across Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
- One of the biggest highlights is Haunted Mansion Holiday, where the classic attraction is completely reimagined with characters and scenes from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- The season also features Halloween Screams, a nighttime spectacular with fireworks, projections, and appearances from Disney villains over Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- At Disney California Adventure, Oogie Boogie Bash is a separately ticketed after-hours event with immersive trick-or-treat trails, villain encounters, and special parade-style entertainment.
- Main Street, U.S.A. becomes a centerpiece for Halloween visuals, including the famous Mickey pumpkin and fall garlands that make it one of the most photographed spots in the park.
- Seasonal food and drink offerings appear across both parks, featuring pumpkin spice flavors, themed desserts, and creative savory items only available during the Halloween season.
- The entire celebration typically runs from mid-August through October 31, making it one of the longest and most immersive seasonal overlays at Disneyland.
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