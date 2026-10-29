Foodie Guide: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2026

Discover the new holiday treats, returning favorites, festive drinks, and dining locations featured at Magic Kingdom’s 2026 Christmas party.

The holidays are returning to Magic Kingdom, and so are plenty of festive treats! Walt Disney World has unveiled the foodie guide for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2026, featuring an assortment of new holiday bites, seasonal desserts, and merry beverages to enjoy throughout the separately ticketed event.

Taking place on select nights from November 8 through December 22, 2026, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will feature new menu items like the Tostada de Nochebuena, Gingerbread Cheesecake Beignets, Minnie Cocoa Cake, and Peppermint Bark Cola Slushy. Returning favorites include the Holiday Pot Roast Melt and Nice List Shake.

Beyond the food, guests can enjoy seasonal décor, holiday-themed attraction overlays, festive character greetings, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show, and Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show.

Here’s a look at the food and drinks coming to this year’s party:

Main Street Bakery

(Open until midnight during the party)

Winter Wonderland Express (New): Hazelnut mousse and feuilletine with panna cotta.

Mickey Cinnamon Roll: Cinnamon roll with holiday-themed icing.

Casey’s Corner

(Open until midnight; mobile order available)

Holiday Pot Roast Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with pot roast, beer-cheese sauce, crispy onions, and horseradish mustard.

Minnie Cocoa Cake (New): Chocolate mousse, marshmallow filling, and chocolate cake with chocolate décor.

Holiday Pot Roast Mini Corn Dogs: Mini corn dogs topped with pot roast, beer-cheese sauce, crispy onions, and horseradish mustard.

Holiday Pot Roast Loaded French Fries: French fries topped with pot roast, beer-cheese sauce, crispy onions, and horseradish mustard.

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

(Open until 11 p.m.)

Holiday Brownie Sundae (New): Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, brownie, whipped cream, and crushed peppermint.

Gingerbread Milkshake: Vanilla milkshake with gingerbread syrup, whipped cream, gingersnap crumbs, and a chocolate gingerbread man. Available during regular park hours and the party through January 2, 2027.

The Plaza Restaurant

(Open until 8 p.m.; reservations recommended)

These offerings are available during regular park hours from November 1, 2026, through January 2, 2027, as well as during the party.

Classic Reuben Sandwich (New): Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and griddled rye.

Santa’s Floridian Pulled Pork Sandwich (New): Shredded cabbage, roasted pineapple chutney, sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce, and a griddled bun.

Merry Berry Cosmopolitan: Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Cointreau liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime juice, garnished with a sugar rim.

Red Velvet Cheesecake (New): Red velvet cake topped with vanilla swirl cheesecake.

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

(Open until 11 p.m.)

Nice List Shake: Vanilla shake with caramel, festive cookies, and chocolate chip cookie dough, topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles.

Cherry Cordial Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew topped with cherry whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate curls. Available during regular park hours and the party.

Astrofizz

(Open until midnight; mobile order available)

Peppermint Bark Cola Slushy (New): Frozen Coca-Cola with a chocolate-peppermint swirl and sweet cream, topped with chocolate curls.

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

(Open until midnight; mobile order available)

Holiday Turkey Burger: Turkey burger topped with traditional stuffing, Swiss cheese, and cranberry chutney on a brioche bun.

Snow Cheese Chicken Strips: Chicken strips dusted with sweet-and-savory white cheddar powder, served with kimchi aioli and French fries.

Holiday Pot Roast Melt: Slow-cooked beef on thick toast with cheddar, Swiss cheese, beef gravy, and horseradish cream sauce.

Mickey the Elf (New): Vanilla mousse with festive sprinkles, a sugar cookie, and chocolate ears.

Cranberry Cider Punch: Cranberry juice, apple cider, and Sprite, garnished with sugared cranberries and a rosemary sprig.

The Friar’s Nook

(Open until midnight; mobile order available)

Jalapeño Popper Tots: Tots topped with jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, and cheddar, finished with a jalapeño popper.

Spinach Artichoke Hand Pie: Served with red pepper sauce.

Pig in a Blanket: All-beef hot dog wrapped in Parmesan puff pastry with crispy onions, honey mustard, and barbecue sauce, served with tots.

Sugar Cookie Soda (New): Coca-Cola with cookie butter syrup, cookie butter cold foam, sprinkles, and sugar cookie pieces.

Storybook Treats

(Open until 10 p.m.)

Very Merry Mickey Sundae (New): Vanilla soft-serve topped with whipped cream, gingersnap pieces, festive sprinkles, cherry coating, and chocolate décor.

Cinderella’s Royal Table

(Open until 9 p.m.; reservations recommended)

Roasted Pork Belly: Served with sweet potato purée, winter slaw, chestnuts, and apple-cranberry glaze.

Roasted Lamb Chops: Served with olive oil mashed potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, and cabernet-cherry jus.

Slow-cooked Beef Strip Loin: Herb-crusted beef with creamed spinach, roasted potatoes, creamy horseradish, and jus.

Hazelnut Carriage Cake: Spiced poached pear, vanilla bean mousse, and sugared cranberries.

Cranberry Christmas Cocktail: Fords Gin, cane syrup, cranberry juice, and Minute Maid Orange Juice, garnished with cranberries and rosemary.

Cranberry Sparkling Cocktail: Grand Marnier liqueur, cranberry juice, and Nicolas Feuillatte Enchantée Champagne Brut.

Be Our Guest

(Open until 8 p.m.; reservations recommended)

Mussels Marinière (New): Mussels with white wine, butter, garlic, lemon, sourdough croutons, and parsley.

Free-range Chicken: Served with roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts with a cranberry-orange liqueur pan sauce.

Lamb Chop Cassoulet: Lamb sausage and white bean stew with tomatoes, toasted breadcrumbs, and mint sauce verte.

Flourless Black Forest Trifle: Layers of cherry brandy compote, chocolate crémeux, chantilly cream, and festive chocolate.

Jolly Holly Cocktail: Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Myers’s Original Dark Rum, speculoos syrup, and apple cider, garnished with a sugared graham cracker rim.

Mistletoe Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime juice, garnished with a sugared rim and cranberries.

Pinocchio Village Haus

(Open until 10 p.m.; mobile order available)

Italian Sausage and Meatball Lasagna Flatbread: Topped with a three-cheese Italian blend, ricotta, and pesto.

Brr-Raspberry Slushy: Blue raspberry slushy with coconut cream, whipped cream, and sweet blue coconut.

Holiday Ravioli: Fried ravioli with marinara, basil pesto, Parmesan, and parsley, served with a side Caesar salad.

Snowflake Ornament: Coconut-eggnog mousse in a white chocolate shell.

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

(Open until midnight; mobile order available)

Mongolian Beef Bao (New): Served with miso-gochujang sauce and chili threads.

Orange Chicken Strips: Drizzled with orange-soy glaze and served with glass noodles, green onions, and crispy garlic.

Peppermint Bark Funnel Cake: Topped with vanilla ice cream, peppermint and chocolate sauces, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Holiday Blend, whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and festive sprinkles.

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

(Open until 10 p.m.; mobile order available)

Tostada de Nochebuena (New): Smoked pork with salsa verde, smoked tomato salsa, queso fresco, and cilantro.

Carne Asada Loaded Fries: Topped with chipotle queso, caramelized onions, avocado salsa, and queso fresco.

Frozen Hot Cocoa: Joffrey’s frozen hot cocoa with toasted marshmallow syrup, chocolate sauce, marshmallows, and festive sprinkles.

Pluto Reindeer Cake (New): Gingerbread cake and mousse with apple filling.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Churro Loops: Churro loops tossed with Joffrey’s hot cocoa, cinnamon, and warm spices, served with sprinkles and marshmallow cream dip.

Golden Oak Outpost

(Open until midnight; mobile order available)

Yuletide Chicken Strips: Served with sage butter, cranberry barbecue glaze, and sweet potato waffle fries.

Gingerbread Cheesecake Beignets (New): Light and fluffy beignets dusted with powdered sugar and festive sprinkles, served over gingerbread cheesecake icing.

Gingerbread Cola: Coca-Cola with gingerbread syrup, cold foam, and festive sprinkles.

Aloha Isle Refreshments

(Open until 11 p.m.)

Pomegranate Yule Float: Seagram’s Ginger Ale, DOLE Whip Pomegranate and vanilla soft-serve swirl, pomegranate flavor-filled pearls, and lime.

Santa Surf Shack Float: Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, coconut soft-serve, and a spiced pineapple pop. Available during regular park hours and the party.

Spring Roll Cart

(Open until 10 p.m.)

Pastrami Reuben Spring Rolls: Served with Thousand Island sauce.

Planning Your Holiday Food Adventure

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party takes place on select nights from November 8 through December 22, 2026, at Magic Kingdom Park. The event requires a separate ticket, and some dining locations recommend reservations. Mobile ordering is available at select quick-service locations.

Many of the featured treats and drinks are exclusive to party nights, while select items, including the Gingerbread Milkshake, Cherry Cordial Cold Brew, Santa Surf Shack Float, and offerings at The Plaza Restaurant, are also available during regular park hours for a limited time.

With new seasonal desserts, savory holiday-inspired dishes, and festive beverages across the park, there are plenty of ways to make this year’s Christmas party a delicious one!

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