New Lighting Spotlights Expedition Everest's Yeti Ahead of Long-Awaited Permanent Fix
See if you can spot this subtle change in our on-ride video of Expedition Everest.
While the infamous Yeti of Expedition Everest may not yet be fixed, some lighting changes have helped make him more visible than ever before.
What's Happening:
- During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Walt Disney World fans got the news that one of the resort's most glaring issues will finally be fixed – the Yeti in Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum stated that "we’re bringing the Yeti back to life inside Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!" Unfortunately, that's all we know for now...
- However, a far more subtle change to the Yeti debuted recently.
- Since the Yeti broke in the attraction's early years, a strobe light has instead flashed on the creature, creating the illusion of movement, with fans dubbing him "Disco Yeti."
- Now, a constant blue light fills the scene alongside the strobe lights, making it far easier to see the Yeti as riders zoom past – as you can see in the video below.
- Another change recently made to Expedition Everest was the removal of the attraction's Single Rider line – which has seen a change in set-up in the loading area.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Following on from a fun video featuring some Full House stars, the full Foodie Guide to Disney Jollywood Nights has been released.
- John Stamos and the California Sound are replacing The Beach Boys at EPCOT's Eat to the Beat concert series shows in November.
- With walls surrounding the entire site, those visiting Magic Kingdom can still see the foundation of the new mountainous vista of Piston Peak taking shape.
- Magic Kingdom is still the most popular theme park in the world, but some other parks are starting to catch up.
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