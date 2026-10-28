New Lighting Spotlights Expedition Everest's Yeti Ahead of Long-Awaited Permanent Fix

See if you can spot this subtle change in our on-ride video of Expedition Everest.
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While the infamous Yeti of Expedition Everest may not yet be fixed, some lighting changes have helped make him more visible than ever before.

What's Happening:

  • During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Walt Disney World fans got the news that one of the resort's most glaring issues will finally be fixed – the Yeti in Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
  • Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum stated that "we’re bringing the Yeti back to life inside Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!" Unfortunately, that's all we know for now...
  • However, a far more subtle change to the Yeti debuted recently.
  • Since the Yeti broke in the attraction's early years, a strobe light has instead flashed on the creature, creating the illusion of movement, with fans dubbing him "Disco Yeti."
  • Now, a constant blue light fills the scene alongside the strobe lights, making it far easier to see the Yeti as riders zoom past – as you can see in the video below.

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