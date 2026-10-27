Photos: More Vertical Progress as Construction Continues on Piston Peak at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Those engines revving belong to the construction equipment for now, but could soon be Lightning McQueen and his friends.

Piston Peak continues to take shape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, as work continues on the former site of Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America. A crane arrived on scene last month, and is helping bring the new Cars-themed attractions to life.

Throughout the day, eagle-eyed viewers can take a look and see the work actively taking place on site, as the natural park and mountainous vistas of Piston Peak take shape. Well, at least the foundation and some other structures that will eventually build into this new scenic area.

You can really see the size and scope of all the work in the former Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island from aboard Tiana's Bayou Adventure, and near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, where the vista extends out to the Haunted Mansion in Liberty Square.

In the middle of the space, large concrete walls are taking shape and expanding as vertical construction continues. Walls extend around the entire perimeter, and have taken over the former boardwalk that ran alongside the river and Frontierland.

Piston Peak will bring the world of Pixar's Cars to life at Walt Disney World, but as a rugged adventure through the American wilderness, drawing inspiration from National Parks, forests, and the mountainous terrain of the west. Along with the headlining attraction, Cars Ridge Run Rally - an off-road racing adventure across the different landscapes of Piston Peak - there will also be a secondary attraction for all ages, Miss Fritter's Daredevil Spin-Along. This wild derby-style spinning attraction will be themed to one of the fan-favorite characters from Cars 3.

There is currently no opening date for Piston Peak and the Cars attractions that will lie within.

To plan your visit to the Walt Disney World Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!