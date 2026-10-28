Walt Disney World Shares Story of Milkshake-Spinning Cast Member's Creation and His Rise Through the Ranks of Beverage Development

The career-advancing shake can be picked up by guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios

A new beverage is giving Walt Disney World the chance to shine a light on the growth potential of a career at the resort, highlighting the story of Cast Member who rose up to a role in Food & Beverage development.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World has been introducing a number of new milkshakes and frozen slushies recently, and now they are shining a spotlight on the Cast Member who brought them to life at the Florida destination.

Dan Leske has been a longtime Food & Beverage Cast Member at Walt Disney World, and has developed new beverage offerings and recently stepping into the role of Beverage Concept and Program Manager, supporting beverage innovation across the resort.

Since Dan began his Disney career in 2015 as a participant of the Disney College Program, Dan has held roles across resorts operations before helping turn a beverage idea into an actual menu offering for guests.

Originally, Dan worked as a housekeeping Cast Member at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort. After his program completed, he returned to Walt Disney World and moved into roles in Food & Beverage at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney's All-Star Movies Resort, and Disney's Port Orleans Resort - Riverside.

Somewhere along the way, Dan discovered a passion for experimenting with beverages - an interest that led him to where he is today.

Now, he supports beverage programs across Walt Disney World and works alongside food and beverage leadership to help develop future offerings.

The Espresso Martini Milkshake

Dan had an idea while he was working as a Guest Experience Manager at the World Premiere Food Court at Disney's All Star Movies Resort.

There, while surrounded by coffee and ice cream, he was paying attention to what guest preferences were and had an ear open for feedback. Over time, he began to explore the idea of a beverage that could bring those two flavors together - the Espresso Martini Milkshake.

Dan pitched the idea and worked with Walt Disney World's food and beverage concept team, working out the details like sourcing ingredients and fine tuning the final recipe. Dan also approached front line Cast Members to understand how the new drink would impact and fit into daily operations, determining whether or not it could be produced regularly and consistently for the guests.

The whole process shows how collaboration is required to bring a new beverage offering from concept to reality, and Dan estimates that it took about ten rounds of testing to reach the final recipe. For Dan, it was this entire developmental process that he found the most exciting.

His beverage serves as a launching point for Dan, who now supports Cast Member developing future offerings themselves, encouraging them to speak up and pitch their idea.

As for where you as a guest can find the milkshake - which is Absolut Vodka and Mozart Chocolate Liqueur blended with espresso and hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, topped with sweet cream - just head to the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater at Disney's Hollywood Studios to pick up Dan's new frozen concoction.

To try out the shake for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World planning needs.