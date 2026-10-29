Popular Walt Disney World Luggage Services Expands Into More On-Site Hotels

Now, each of Disney's Moderate Resorts offer the service.

A luggage service that is growing in popularity at Walt Disney World - and reminding guests of the former Disney's Magical Express service at its roots - is expanding and adding three more Walt Disney World hotels to the program.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall, back in August there was an update to a growing service that allows eligible guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels to skip baggage claim, with checked luggage delivered directly to their resort through a service operated by BagCheck - adding Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort to the program.

Another update in September revealed that JetBlue was added to a list of participating airlines, joining Southwest, American, and United Airlines that had already been participating in the program.

Now, more resorts are also being added to the program, rounding out the complete catalog of Disney's Moderate Resorts. Guests staying at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, Disney's Port Orleans Resort - French Quarter, and Disney's Port Orleans Resort - Riverside can now utilize this program.

Please note, this service is only available on Domestic flights on the participating airlines.

With the new hotel additions, the service can be used if you're staying at: Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort



To Do So:

Fill out the registration form for the Airport Luggage Transfer at Disney service anytime from 30 days to one day (24 hours) prior to your departure flight. You will need your Disney Resort confirmation number and your flight confirmation number when you register. You will receive a confirmation email after registering.

If you registered more than 7 days before your flight, you will receive luggage tags in the mail. If you registered less than 7 days before your flight, you will not receive luggage tags but your bags will still be delivered to your Disney Resorts Collection hotel, now including Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort.

You will still be able to track your bags (via the link in your confirmation email) even without luggage tags.

Check in to your flight online as normal and pay any necessary baggage fees.

Head to the airport and follow your airline’s procedure to drop off your luggage. Enjoy your flight!

Upon arrival at Orlando International Airport, skip baggage claim and head directly to Walt Disney World Resort.

Please allow up to 4 hours from your flight’s arrival time for your luggage to arrive at your Disney Resorts Collection hotel. Once you arrive, you may pick up your bags from Luggage Assistance/Bell Services in the hotel lobby area.

Or, for your convenience, you may use your in-room phone to contact Luggage Assistance/Bell Services to have your luggage delivered directly to your room. Gratuities are not included.

For more information and to book your trip to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!