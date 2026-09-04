Photos: New Medallions Celebrating Walt Disney World Transportation Options Appear

Along with the many attractions and entertainment offerings throughout Walt Disney World, there is a legion of fans who celebrate the transportation options throughout the resort. Whether it be the ferryboats of the Seven Seas Lagoon, the character adorned buses that go from point to point, or the much latest but arguably more beloved Skyliner, each method has its fans. And we didn't even mention the monorail!

Now, located at the Skyliner hub at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, fans can get their hands on collectible medallions that celebrate various transportation options across Walt Disney World. But collectors beware - this is only a selection of transportation options from Walt Disney World in medallion form, leading us to believe that more will pop up at other locations throughout Walt Disney World. Here at the Skyliner hub, fans can get their hands on medallions representing the Skyliner, the current three Ferryboats of the Seven Seas Lagoon (Admiral Joe Fowler, General Joe Potter, Richard F. Irvine), and the Parking Lot Trams found at the four theme parks. The fourth medallion features Mickey Mouse on one side, with "To all who come to this happy place, Welcome." emblazoned above the character - and different icons for each transportation option on the backside. The back is the same across all the medallions.

Similar to other medallion machines throughout the parks, you can get one of these medallions for $6.00 or all four for $20.00. If you're using a credit card at these machines, you only have the option of purchasing all four for $20.00

To get your hands on these medallions, reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can help you transport yourself to Walt Disney World!