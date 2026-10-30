Christmas Tree Stroll Returning to Disney Springs for 2026 with New Additions Like Bluey and Hallmark
The trio of new trees arrive in addition to a number of returning favorites.
The annual Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll is set to return in just a couple of weeks at the Walt Disney World shopping and dining district – and this year's lineup includes a trio of new themed trees.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has shared the lineup of Christmas trees inspired by Disney characters, Pixar films, and theme park favorites.
- This year, however, will see the addition of two new trees inspired by Bluey and Monsters, Inc.
- A third new tree will also debut, this one themed to Hallmark – serving as another tie into the upcoming film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.
- Hallmark fans can also shop at a special holiday pop-up shop in Disney Springs, featuring exclusive Disney holiday items, for a limited time.
- Returning trees include:
- Plus, you'll also find signature giant Christmas trees across the property, plus the Annual Passholder Christmas tree and a Disney Cruise Line topiary.
- Guests can add an extra dose of fun to their visit with the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll Map Activity.
- Pick up a complimentary map at select locations, hunt for the themed trees scattered throughout Disney Springs, and match stickers to each tree’s spot. Once your map is complete, return it for a festive surprise!
- Maps for the Christmas Tree Stroll can be found at the following locations:
- City Works Eatery & Pour House
- Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers
- Havaianas
- The LEGO Store
- The Polite Pig
- Hallmark Holiday Pop-Up Shop
- Take a look at our post from 2024’s Christmas Tree Stroll for a glimpse at the festive fun and magical Disney decorations you can look forward to this season!
More Walt Disney World News:
- A selection of Lilypad's new jams that were recently added to Alien Swirling Saucers are now available on streaming platforms.
- A familiar pizza place takes on a new look as Monstropolis continues to take shape at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- A popular luggage service at Walt Disney World has expanded and is now available at additional on-site resorts.
- Get ready for a delicious festive season with the Foodie Guides to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights.
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