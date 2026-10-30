Christmas Tree Stroll Returning to Disney Springs for 2026 with New Additions Like Bluey and Hallmark

The trio of new trees arrive in addition to a number of returning favorites.

The annual Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll is set to return in just a couple of weeks at the Walt Disney World shopping and dining district – and this year's lineup includes a trio of new themed trees.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has shared the lineup of Christmas trees inspired by Disney characters, Pixar films, and theme park favorites.
  • This year, however, will see the addition of two new trees inspired by Bluey and Monsters, Inc.
  • A third new tree will also debut, this one themed to Hallmark – serving as another tie into the upcoming film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.
  • Hallmark fans can also shop at a special holiday pop-up shop in Disney Springs, featuring exclusive Disney holiday items, for a limited time.
  • Returning trees include:
    • Disney Villains
    • Encanto
    • Fantasia
    • Frozen
    • Lilo & Stitch
    • The Lion King
    • Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse
    • Moana
    • The Princess & the Frog
    • Star Wars
    • Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
    • Toy Story
  • Plus, you'll also find signature giant Christmas trees across the property, plus the Annual Passholder Christmas tree and a Disney Cruise Line topiary.

  • Guests can add an extra dose of fun to their visit with the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll Map Activity.
  • Pick up a complimentary map at select locations, hunt for the themed trees scattered throughout Disney Springs, and match stickers to each tree’s spot. Once your map is complete, return it for a festive surprise!
  • Maps for the Christmas Tree Stroll can be found at the following locations:
    • City Works Eatery & Pour House
    • Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers
    • Havaianas
    • The LEGO Store
    • The Polite Pig
    • Hallmark Holiday Pop-Up Shop
  • Take a look at our post from 2024’s Christmas Tree Stroll for a glimpse at the festive fun and magical Disney decorations you can look forward to this season!

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com