Photos: Four New Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Medallions Available at Magic Kingdom

These "Toy Story" characters are yours to collect... in medallion form.

Toy Story fans visiting the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World are going to want to duck into the Store Command gift shop in Tomorrowland to check out a collection of four new medallions inspired by Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger and other related Toy Story franchise characters. More photos below.

What's happening:

  • A machine dispensing four new Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger medallions has appeared at the Store Command gift shop in Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland.
  • Passing through after riding the Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin attraction, you can pick up one of these shiny new medallions inspired by Toy Story characters for $10, or grab all four at once for $35.
  • Designs include Buzz Lightyear posing with his arms akimbo, Emperor Zurg, three Little Green Men (one of which is being lifted by The Claw), and Buzz in a different pose kneeling and firing his laser.

More Toy Story News:

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good