Photos: Four New Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Medallions Available at Magic Kingdom

These "Toy Story" characters are yours to collect... in medallion form.

Toy Story fans visiting the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World are going to want to duck into the Store Command gift shop in Tomorrowland to check out a collection of four new medallions inspired by Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger and other related Toy Story franchise characters. More photos below.

What's happening:

A machine dispensing four new Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger medallions has appeared at the Store Command gift shop in Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland.

Passing through after riding the Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin attraction, you can pick up one of these shiny new medallions inspired by Toy Story characters for $10 , or grab all four at once for $35 .

, or grab all four at once for . Designs include Buzz Lightyear posing with his arms akimbo, Emperor Zurg, three Little Green Men (one of which is being lifted by The Claw), and Buzz in a different pose kneeling and firing his laser.

More Toy Story News:

Check out the Disney Believe stateroom artwork and signs inspired by a variety of Pixar films.

We also have a Toy Story-themed gift guide for this coming holiday season.

Toy Story 5 got off to a strong start in its streaming debut on Disney+.