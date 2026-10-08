Photos: Disney Believe Stateroom Artwork and Signs Inspired by "Moana," "Coco," and More

We got a close-up look at some of the in-room artwork that will be featured aboard the Disney Believe.

Our showcase of everything coming to the Disney Believe continues with a look at some of the artwork, carpeting and signs that will be featured within staterooms.

We'll begin with a look at some of the stylized papercut-style artwork that will be featured in guest's staterooms, exclusive to the Disney Believe – showcasing films such as Moana, Coco, and Inside Out.

The Lion King

Coco

Inside Out

Moana

Toy Story

Peter Pan

Zootopia 2

Carpeting in the rooms and corridors, as well as the unique stateroom signs will also be inspired by various animated classics – including Inside Out, Coco and Peter Pan.

We also got to preview some more carpeting samples to be used across the ship.

See how some of this artwork works within the staterooms in our post showcasing the Disney Believe's various stateroom categories.

A look at the stateroom art, door numbers, and carpet you’ll find aboard the Disney Believe! #DisneyBelieveReveal pic.twitter.com/8VlyXiwwTt — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) October 8, 2026

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