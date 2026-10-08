Photos: Disney Believe Stateroom Artwork and Signs Inspired by "Moana," "Coco," and More
Our showcase of everything coming to the Disney Believe continues with a look at some of the artwork, carpeting and signs that will be featured within staterooms.
We'll begin with a look at some of the stylized papercut-style artwork that will be featured in guest's staterooms, exclusive to the Disney Believe – showcasing films such as Moana, Coco, and Inside Out.
The Lion King
Coco
Inside Out
Moana
Toy Story
Peter Pan
Zootopia 2
Carpeting in the rooms and corridors, as well as the unique stateroom signs will also be inspired by various animated classics – including Inside Out, Coco and Peter Pan.
We also got to preview some more carpeting samples to be used across the ship.
See how some of this artwork works within the staterooms in our post showcasing the Disney Believe's various stateroom categories.
More Disney Believe News:
- Bookings for the Disney Believe will open on October 18, with a maiden voyage set for December 18, 2027.
- The ship will offer pubs/lounges themed to the sea and the stars.
- Meanwhile, another lounge is Snow White-inspired.
- A new Frozen dining venue starring Oaken was also revealed.
- Another venue on the Believe is Gazelle, inspired by Zootopia.
- Do you believe in the power of coffee?
- In terms of entertainment, Tangled: The Musical will perform on the ship.
- Plus, Encanto is getting a stage adaptation for the Believe.