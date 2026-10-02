Festive, Franchise, Fun! "Toy Story" Christmas Gifts for the Whole Family

Buzz Lightyear dons a new look, and a cute countdown calendar will be a big his with the littles.

October has just started, but we’re already thinking about the magic of Christmas! Disney Store has unveiled an assortment of holiday toys inspired by Toy Story characters that are perfect for celebrating the season.

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What’s Happening:

Everyone is looking forward to Christmas, including the Toy Story crew! Disney Store is helping to bring the charm and imagination from Andy’s and Bonnie’s toy rooms to your home with their latest lineup of gifts from the beloved Pixar franchise.

Buzz Lightyear has been having quite the moment as he’s been the focus of special edition releases a couple of times this year. First, he got a patriotic update for America’s 250th birthday, and recently, a flying RC model popped up at Disney Store. Now, Buzz is back with a holiday look that still maintains his signature Space Ranger suit, but with a Christmas twist!

Beyond the Buzz Lightyear toy, guests can also shop an Advent Calendar that provides a daily surprise as you count down to Christmas day.

Toy Story Christmas-themed gifts are available now at Disney Store for $49.99.

Toy Story 12-Day Countdown Calendar | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Christmas Talking Action Figure – Toy Story – 12'' – Limited Release | Disney Store

More Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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