Buzz Lightyear Goes Patriotic! 250th Independence Day Anniversary Talking Action Figure Available Now

He’s a toy, a Space Ranger, a hero, and now, he’s trying on the Americana look. That’s right, Buzz Lightyear is trading in his classic green and purple look for some red, white, and blue as part of a new talking action figure for kids and collectors.

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What’s Happening:

Buzz Lightyear is all about heading to the stars, but this is the first time we’ve seen him excited for “Stars and Stripes!”

The beloved Toy Story character has swapped out his traditional Space Ranger suit for something a bit more patriotic as special, seasonal talking action figure.

Not to worry, Buzz is still the same hero we know and love, only now, he’s embracing a new look. His suit maintains its main white body and features navy, and bright blue accents, red wings, and white stars.

He speaks over 10 phrases including: “To infinity and beyond.” "Buzz Lightyear at your service." "Scanning perimeter." "No time to explain, attack!" "The slightest maneuver is all we got. Full steam ahead." "Laser at full power."

The Americana Buzz Lightyear is available now at Disney Store and sells for $49.99.

Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure – Toy Story – 250th Independence Day Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store

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