This is NOT Falling with Style: Flying Buzz Lightyear Comes to Disney Store

The Buzz Lightyear toy you've always wanted is here.

Buzz Lightyear always insisted that he really could fly, and now, thanks to modern technology, he can. Toy Story 5 just dropped on Disney+, and alongside it is a brand-new high-tech toy on the Disney Store website that essentially turns the Space Ranger into a Drone.

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What's Happening:

With the release of Toy Story 5 on Disney+, Disney Store is highlighting an incredible new item that any Toy Story fan is going to want to own.

The Buzz Lightyear Flying RC Hi-Tech Edition Action Figure – Toy Story 5 is essentially a miniature drone, with eight propellers that surround the Space Ranger.

The radio-controlled item features 360-degree maneuvering from a 'Star Command'-inspired control.

Buzz's arms are completely posable.

The figure is described as being of lightweight, durable material, which makes flight easier and will likely also allow Buzz to occasionally crash into walls, since the toy is designed for indoor use.

The Buzz Lightyear Flying RC Hi-Tech Edition Action Figure retails for $79.99 and can be purchased on DisneyStore.com.

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