Photos: A Haunting New Halloween Collection Inspired by "The Skeleton Dance" and “The Haunted House” Arrives at Magic Kingdom

These spooky, scary skeletons want to follow you home!

Disney’s spookiest season is getting a delightfully vintage twist at Walt Disney World, where one of the company’s earliest animated shorts is stepping out of the screen and onto store shelves. Select pieces that previously debuted on Disney Store last month, inspired by The Skeleton Dance and The Haunted House, have officially begun appearing at Walt Disney World.

The new collection has arrived at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., giving Disney fans a chance to bring home a little of the macabre magic from one of the studio’s most iconic early animated shorts.

For collectors and fans of Disney animation history, the collection offers a fun way to celebrate Halloween while highlighting a piece of the studio’s early creative legacy. Rather than focusing exclusively on modern Disney characters and seasonal icons, the merchandise taps into the studio’s earliest days and the spooky side of its animation catalog.

The collection embraces the vintage look of The Skeleton Dance and The Haunted House, blending the classic black-and-white skeleton imagery with spooky seasonal designs. The assortment includes Halloween-ready apparel, accessories, and home décor, offering plenty of ways for fans to incorporate the classic animation design into their Halloween celebrations.

Mickey Mouse Candle Photo Frame - $29.99

Mickey Mouse Cloth Cocktail Napkins - $19.99

The Skeleton Dance Tea Towel - $19.99

Mickey Mouse Short Glass Set – The Haunted House and The Skeleton Dance - $44.99

While we previously reported the launch of this collection on Disney Store last month, select merchandise began arriving at Disney Parks. The Skeleton Dance and The Haunted House-inspired collection is available now at select Disney Parks locations, including the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, with merchandise also available through Disney Store.

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