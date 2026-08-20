A Spooky New Disney Halloween Collection Inspired by "The Skeleton Dance" Coming to Disney Store

Disney is bringing the classic 1929 Silly Symphony to life with new apparel, accessories, home décor and collectibles arriving August 31.

Disney Store is getting a spooky makeover as one of Disney’s earliest animated shorts has inspired an all-new merchandise collection! Fans of classic Disney animation and vintage-inspired Halloween décor will soon be able to bring the macabre magic of The Skeleton Dance home.

What’s Happening:

A frightfully fun collection inspired by Walt Disney’s The Skeleton Dance is coming to Disney Store on August 31, with select items already making their way to Disney Parks. The collection celebrates the iconic skeletal characters from Disney’s first Silly Symphony, which debuted in 1929 and remains one of the studio’s most memorable early animated shorts.

The new merchandise leans heavily into the spooky, whimsical aesthetic of The Skeleton Dance, combining the classic skeleton imagery with Halloween-ready apparel, accessories and home décor. For Disney fans who love the vintage side of the brand, the collection offers a particularly fun way to celebrate the season while paying tribute to a piece of Disney animation history.

One standout is the Disney Store Exclusive Mickey Mouse and The Skeleton Dance 1/4 Zip Pullover Spirit Jersey for Adults. The cozy pullover features a tie-dye stripe design and Mickey Mouse looking a little apprehensive as he encounters the spooky skeletal characters, making it a fitting choice for chilly autumn evenings and Halloween festivities.

The collection also brings a sporty twist to the season with the Mickey Mouse Varsity Sweater Jacket, The Haunted House. The oversized knitted jacket combines a classic varsity-inspired silhouette with haunted house details, offering a cozy option for Disney fans looking to embrace Halloween without sacrificing comfort.

For accessories, several new pieces created in collaboration with Harveys are among the collection’s most eye-catching offerings. The Disney Store Exclusive Mickey Mouse Tote by Harveys – The Haunted House and The Skeleton Dance, Mickey Mouse Clutch by Harveys – The Haunted House and The Skeleton Dance, and The Skeleton Dance Coin Purse by Harveys feature artwork inspired by the classic animated short and its skeletal stars.

The spooky theme continues into the home with The Skeleton Dance Pillow and Mickey Mouse Throw Blanket. Designed to add some Halloween spirit to any space, the soft and cozy pieces combine Mickey Mouse with imagery from the classic short for a playful seasonal look.

For collectors, the Disney Store Exclusive The Skeleton Dance Light-Up Figure may be one of the biggest highlights. The decorative piece features a skeletal character perched atop a tombstone, recreating the eerie atmosphere of the animated short in a display-ready collectible designed to make a statement during Halloween.

Fans can explore the collection and shop select items when the new merchandise arrives on Disney Store on August 31. With additional merchandise coming to Disney Parks, there will be plenty more skeletons waiting to dance their way into Disney fans’ collections this Halloween.

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