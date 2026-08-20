Shop Like a Royal as World Princess Week Makes Its Way to Disney Store

Celebrate your favorite Disney Princesses across four new collections dropping during World Princess Week!

It’s World Princess Week, and that means Disney is celebrating all things royal. From new collaborations to surprises in the parks, themed treats, and more, there are dozens of ways for fans to show love for their favorite Disney Princess. Over at Disney Store guests can shop several new collections highlighting these leading ladies.

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What’s Happening:

Disney’s World Princess Week is back to shine a spotlight on Disney Princesses and their attributes of kindness and courage. Along with sharing the stories of beloved princesses, there are several new merchandise offerings starring the classy royals.

As with previous years, Disney Store is rolling out an assortment of items featuring Princesses like: Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Moana, Mulan, Rapunzel, Snow White, Tiana, and others. The new collections include: Dooney & Bourke Once Upon a Story Disney Princess Home Decor

Fan-favorite fish and trusty sidekick, Flounder (The Little Mermaid) will also get a chance to shine on a new crossbody bag from Loungefly. He’s the perfect companion for your next Disney-bound look, whether it’s as Ariel, Sebastian, or Scuttle!

Disney Princess collections for World Princess Week are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $19.99 to $298.00.

Dooney & Bourke

Disney Princess Dooney & Bourke Tote – Disney Vault | Disney Store

Once Upon a Story

Disney Once Upon a Story Collection Mini Doll Gift Set – 5'' | Disney Store

Disney Once Upon a Story 24-Day Countdown Calendar Micro Figure Set | Disney Store

Disney Princess Once Upon a Story Tea Set | Disney Store

Lilo Disney Once Upon a Story Doll – Lilo & Stitch – 16'' | Disney Store

Cinderella Disney Once Upon a Story Doll – 16'' | Disney Store

Disney Princess Home Decor

Jasmine ''Book'' Vase – Aladdin | Disney Store

Jasmine Mirrored Trinket Tray – Aladdin | Disney Store

Belle ''Book'' Vase – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Belle Mirrored Trinket Tray – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Ariel ''Book'' Vase – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Ariel Mirrored Trinket Tray – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Loungefly Flouder Bag

Flounder Loungefly Crossbody Bag – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Ariel Loungefly Crossbody Bag – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Rapunzel Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Tangled | Disney Store

Princess Dolls

Tiana Classic Doll Playset – The Princess and the Frog | Disney Store

Belle Classic Doll Playset – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Ariel Classic Doll Playset – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Disney Princess Classic Doll Collection Gift Set – 10 1/2'' to 11 1/2'' | Disney Store

Princess Accessories

Tiana Light-Up Hair Bow Barrette – The Princess and the Frog | Disney Store

Moana Light-Up Hair Bow Barrette | Disney Store

Rapunzel Light-Up Hair Bow Barrette – Tangled | Disney Store

Tangled Hairbrush | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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