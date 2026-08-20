Shop Like a Royal as World Princess Week Makes Its Way to Disney Store
It’s World Princess Week, and that means Disney is celebrating all things royal. From new collaborations to surprises in the parks, themed treats, and more, there are dozens of ways for fans to show love for their favorite Disney Princess. Over at Disney Store guests can shop several new collections highlighting these leading ladies.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney’s World Princess Week is back to shine a spotlight on Disney Princesses and their attributes of kindness and courage. Along with sharing the stories of beloved princesses, there are several new merchandise offerings starring the classy royals.
- As with previous years, Disney Store is rolling out an assortment of items featuring Princesses like: Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Moana, Mulan, Rapunzel, Snow White, Tiana, and others. The new collections include:
- Dooney & Bourke
- Once Upon a Story
- Disney Princess Home Decor
- Fan-favorite fish and trusty sidekick, Flounder (The Little Mermaid) will also get a chance to shine on a new crossbody bag from Loungefly. He’s the perfect companion for your next Disney-bound look, whether it’s as Ariel, Sebastian, or Scuttle!
- Disney Princess collections for World Princess Week are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $19.99 to $298.00.
Dooney & Bourke
Disney Princess Dooney & Bourke Tote – Disney Vault | Disney Store
Once Upon a Story
Disney Once Upon a Story Collection Mini Doll Gift Set – 5'' | Disney Store
Disney Once Upon a Story 24-Day Countdown Calendar Micro Figure Set | Disney Store
Disney Princess Once Upon a Story Tea Set | Disney Store
Lilo Disney Once Upon a Story Doll – Lilo & Stitch – 16'' | Disney Store
Cinderella Disney Once Upon a Story Doll – 16'' | Disney Store
Disney Princess Home Decor
Jasmine ''Book'' Vase – Aladdin | Disney Store
Jasmine Mirrored Trinket Tray – Aladdin | Disney Store
Belle ''Book'' Vase – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Belle Mirrored Trinket Tray – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Ariel ''Book'' Vase – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Ariel Mirrored Trinket Tray – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Loungefly Flouder Bag
Flounder Loungefly Crossbody Bag – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Ariel Loungefly Crossbody Bag – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Rapunzel Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Tangled | Disney Store
Princess Dolls
Tiana Classic Doll Playset – The Princess and the Frog | Disney Store
Belle Classic Doll Playset – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Ariel Classic Doll Playset – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Disney Princess Classic Doll Collection Gift Set – 10 1/2'' to 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
Princess Accessories
Tiana Light-Up Hair Bow Barrette – The Princess and the Frog | Disney Store
Moana Light-Up Hair Bow Barrette | Disney Store
Rapunzel Light-Up Hair Bow Barrette – Tangled | Disney Store
Tangled Hairbrush | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- Up to 30% Off Back to School Essentials & Kids' Sleepwear | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!