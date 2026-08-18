New Limited-Time Collection From Bobby Kim Celebrates Vintage Classics

Queueing for the "Oliver and Company" Items now...

A new collection from Bobby Kim will be available at Disney Store for a limited time later this week.

What's Happening:

On Saturday, August 15, Disney and Bobby Kim revealed "Collection 1: Classics," the debut drop from the ongoing Disney | Bobby Kim collaboration.

Curated by Bobby Kim (VP, Global Creative Director for Disney Consumer Products), the six-shirt collection draws inspiration from some of his favorite vintage Disney designs, celebrating beloved characters and stories that span generations.

The collection will be available exclusively on DisneyStore.com beginning this Thursday, August 20 at 9 PM PT through Sunday, August 23, while supplies last.

The COLLECTION 1: CLASSICS, Described by Bobby Kim:

Scar Disney Bobby Kim T-Shirt for Adults – The Lion King – Black: "The Lion King is one of Disney's most beloved films — epic, emotional, and unforgettable. But while Simba is the hero, I've always had a soft spot for Disney's villains and sidekicks — the troublemakers who steal every scene they're in. Scar is one of Disney's greatest villains, but for me, the hyenas (Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed) were just as iconic. They brought the humor, the chaos, and so much personality. Plus, the hyena has always been my favorite animal — so these three became some of my favorite Disney characters of all time."

The Little Mermaid Disney Bobby Kim T-Shirt for Adults – Navy: "Few Disney films shaped my childhood quite like The Little Mermaid. Released in 1989, it sparked the Disney Renaissance and introduced a whole new generation to the magic of Disney Animation. This vintage-inspired design captures the bold, colorful style of classic Disney t-shirts from that era — the kind you might have picked up at the Disney Parks and worn until it was perfectly faded. More than three decades later, Ariel's story of curiosity, independence, and dreaming bigger still resonates — because those feelings never go out of style."

Lady and the Tramp Disney Bobby Kim T-Shirt for Adults – Ivory: "Released in 1955, Lady and the Tramp turned a simple love story between two dogs into one of Disney's most timeless classics. It's warm, funny, and full of heart — and of course, that spaghetti dinner scene became one of the most iconic moments in Disney history. More than 70 years later, the film still resonates because it captures something we all understand: love, connection, and finding someone who feels like home."

Oliver Company Disney Bobby Kim T-Shirt for Adults – White: "Of all the Disney films from my childhood, Oliver & Company holds a special place — because it was the very first Disney animated movie I saw in theaters. Released in 1988, it felt different from the classics that came before. Set in New York City, powered by iconic pop songs, and packed with unforgettable characters, it was Disney for a new generation. For kids growing up in the late '80s, Oliver & Company felt fresh, fun, and unmistakably cool."

Mickey Mouse Disney Bobby Kim T-Shirt for Adults – White: "I discovered this artwork while researching classic Mickey illustrations for his 100th birthday in 2028. It immediately caught my eye — you don't often see Mickey in a yellow T-shirt with a red bow tie like this. And the oval composition reminded me of a '90s skateboard graphic — bold and a little unexpected. When I teased it on social media, the response was overwhelming. So here it is — we had to make it happen."

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Disney Bobby Kim T-Shirt for Adults - Black – Fantasia: "This Sorcerer's Apprentice shirt is a true collector's piece. I first spotted the shirt that inspired it in the window of a vintage shop in Harajuku — and quickly learned just how rare and sought-after it was. With this update, we've preserved the beautifully stylized Mickey illustration, which has an organic, hand-drawn quality you don't often see. The all-over star print gives it a special feel — elevated, but still easy to wear. It's nostalgic and classically Disney. You can really feel the artist's hand behind this design."

Who Is Bobby Kim?

Bobby Kim is a Korean-American entrepreneur, designer, author, and creative executive best known as the co-founder of The Hundreds, the influential Los Angeles streetwear brand he started with Ben Shenassafar in 2003.

Interestingly, now Kim works as the Global Creative Director for Disney Consumer Products, where he oversees creative direction for products, collaborations, storytelling, and retail experiences. Disney describes his role as part of its effort to make its consumer products more culturally relevant.

The Hundreds did an official Disney collaboration back in 2008, centered on The Lost Boys from Peter Pan. He has described it as one of the collaborations that helped establish The Hundreds' relationship with Disney.