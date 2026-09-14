Baymax Sipper Arrives at Walt Disney World Just In Time for The Magic of Disney Animation's Opening at Disney's Hollywood Studios

We're satisfied with our beverage.

Perfect for the opening day of The Magic of Disney Animation, a sipper has arrived at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the occasion.

What's Happening:

With the opening of The Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios comes a new novelty item that can be picked up nearby.

The Baymax Sipper, which devotees may recall from when San Fransokyo Square opened at Disney California Adventure back in 2023, is now available at Walt Disney World in the newly reimagined Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The sipper features Baymax (obviously) and his charging pad, brought to life and a good bet to hold on to your favorite beverage.

Speaking of beverages, when purchased it comes with "Ani-Made" - Minute Maid premium lemonade with Dole Pineapple Juice, and watermelon syrup.

With a limit of two per person, per transaction, the Baymax Sipper is now available in the newly reimagined Animation Courtyard.

A Bit on Baymax: