Baymax Sipper Arrives at Walt Disney World Just In Time for The Magic of Disney Animation's Opening at Disney's Hollywood Studios
We're satisfied with our beverage.
Perfect for the opening day of The Magic of Disney Animation, a sipper has arrived at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the occasion.
What's Happening:
- With the opening of The Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios comes a new novelty item that can be picked up nearby.
- The Baymax Sipper, which devotees may recall from when San Fransokyo Square opened at Disney California Adventure back in 2023, is now available at Walt Disney World in the newly reimagined Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The sipper features Baymax (obviously) and his charging pad, brought to life and a good bet to hold on to your favorite beverage.
- Speaking of beverages, when purchased it comes with "Ani-Made" - Minute Maid premium lemonade with Dole Pineapple Juice, and watermelon syrup.
- With a limit of two per person, per transaction, the Baymax Sipper is now available in the newly reimagined Animation Courtyard.
A Bit on Baymax:
- Baymax is easily one of Disney's most recognizable modern characters from the 2014 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Big Hero 6.
- Designed to be a healthcare companion created by Tadashi Hamada - a robotics student and older brother of Hiro Hamada - his main purpose is to help people feel better, only being able to deactivate once patients are satisfied with their care.
- After a turn of events (go watch Big Hero 6), Hiro alters Baymax's programming a bit to help turn him into a superhero, even though his inflatable vinyl body is intentionally soft and non-threatening, making him look more like a giant marshmallow than a robot.
- To plan your trip to Walt Disney World for the Magic of Disney Animation fun or any other fun of the Florida destination, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!