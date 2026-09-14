New "Once Upon A Studio"-Inspired Moment Officially Welcomes The Magic of Disney Animation to Disney's Hollywood Studios

How long before this becomes a daily rope drop thing?

As The Magic of Disney Animation opens it guests today, a special new character moment debuted (also inspired by Once Upon A Studio) ushering in the new Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction.

What's Happening:

Today marks a big day at Disney's Hollywood Studios as the new iteration of The Magic of Disney Animation is opening their doors officially, and welcoming guests inside the celebration of the art of animation.

The new experience is largely inspired by the acclaimed animated short celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios back in 2023, Once Upon A Studio, and contains several attractions within - like Olaf Draws!, Off The Page, Drawn to Wonderland, and Once Upon A Studio Theater.

So, to celebrate the opening of the new attraction at Walt Disney World, Disney Parks has shared a new video, itself inspired by Once Upon A Studio.

This time, however, 50 Disney Parks characters get in on the fun and can be seen running throughout the new attraction space, much like they do in the original animated short film.

Disney Parks fans will also be quick to point out some fairly rare character appearances, especially for Walt Disney World - including Oswald and Pete.

Check it out in the video below.

The Magic of Disney Animation takes over the space that formerly held Star Wars: Launch Bay, and The Magic of Disney Animation prior to that before closing in 2015. In fact, the attraction (in name alone) was an opening day offering at the park dating back to 1989, giving guests a walk-through behind-the-scenes tour of a fully-functional animation studio - Walt Disney Feature Animation Florida - to see actual animated projects in very active production. When the studio closed in 2004, the space became a collection of hands-on experiences and interactive features celebrating the art of animation.

Today, with the new Magic of Disney Animation, that spirit lives on once again but presented in a brand new way. You can take a look around the space in our photo and video tour of The Magic of Disney Animation now. You can also find out what we thought of the new collection of experiences in our review of The Magic of Disney Animation.

The new attraction (and this fun Disney Parks video above) is inspired by the Emmy-winning short film, Once Upon A Studio.

In the short, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, over 500 characters appear as they gather together for a 100th anniversary group photo.

Combining hand-drawn animation and CG characters (plus a number of their original voice actors) from across a century of Walt Disney Animation Studios, the short was a big hit with Disney fans who appreciated the appearances of expected favorites and even more obscure animated villains, heroes, and sidekicks who came to life in the short film.

You can catch the short now on YouTube (below), on Disney+, or with even more character appearances at the Once Upon A Studio Theater in the new attraction.

To plan your visit to the new Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction, along with the rest of the Walt Disney World resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!