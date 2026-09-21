Photos: New Official Disney Pin Trading Bags at Walt Disney World

Four new Disney Parks Pin Trading Bags offer different sizes while featuring a matching black-and-red design and clear pin display windows.

Disney pin traders have a new way to show off and keep their favorite collectibles safe while exploring the parks. A new lineup of official Disney Parks Pin Trading Bags has arrived at Walt Disney World, offering several sizes for collectors looking to keep their pins organized and on display.

The new collection includes four different bags, each varying in size while featuring a cohesive design that is perfect for any Disney Pin Trader!

All four bags share the same classic look, with a black exterior accented by red trim. Each bag also has a clear display window, allowing guests to showcase their favorite Disney pins while keeping them protected as they travel around the parks.

With multiple sizes available, guests can choose a bag based on how many pins they typically carry or how much room they want for expanding their collection. The display windows also make it easy to see a selection of pins at a glance without having to open the bag.

Pin Trading Backpack - $79.99

Pin Trading Crossbody (Small) - $49.99

Pin Trading Crossbody (Large) - $59.99

Handheld Round Pin Trading Pouch - $34.99

The new Disney Pin Trading Bags are now available at Walt Disney World, giving Disney pin collectors another official accessory to add to their park-day gear.

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