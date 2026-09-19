Photos: Lilypad Leaps to Alien Swirling Saucers Ahead of Disney's Hollywood Studios Debut

Next Friday, the character will add more musical fun to the attraction.

A touch of Toy Story 5 is headed to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as Lilypad arrives at Alien Swirling Saucers

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this week, Disney announced that Lilypad was making her way to Walt Disney World as a new addition to Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Toy Story Land. 
  • The main antagonist of Toy Story 5 was already installed in front of the attraction just under a week before her official debut in the attraction. 
  • Just like everything else in Toy Story Land, Lilypad is highly detailed to look like a massive toy, but, just like her character in the film, Lilypad will feature a screen that will add even more fun to Alien Swirling Saucers. 

  • Putting her DJ skills to the test, Lilypad will bring Toy Story classics to life with new reimagined versions as well as brand-new songs written specifically for the attraction. 
  • Lilypad will make her debut at the attraction on September 25th, 2026.

  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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