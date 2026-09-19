Photos: Lilypad Leaps to Alien Swirling Saucers Ahead of Disney's Hollywood Studios Debut
Next Friday, the character will add more musical fun to the attraction.
A touch of Toy Story 5 is headed to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as Lilypad arrives at Alien Swirling Saucers.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this week, Disney announced that Lilypad was making her way to Walt Disney World as a new addition to Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Toy Story Land.
- The main antagonist of Toy Story 5 was already installed in front of the attraction just under a week before her official debut in the attraction.
- Just like everything else in Toy Story Land, Lilypad is highly detailed to look like a massive toy, but, just like her character in the film, Lilypad will feature a screen that will add even more fun to Alien Swirling Saucers.
- Putting her DJ skills to the test, Lilypad will bring Toy Story classics to life with new reimagined versions as well as brand-new songs written specifically for the attraction.
- Lilypad will make her debut at the attraction on September 25th, 2026.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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