Walt Disney World Teasing New PhotoPass Experiences

Something is coming to ride photos at Walt Disney World

Part of any special vacation is capturing the experience in pictures. A Walt Disney World vacation has the photos covered thanks to PhotoPass. It lets the resort take care of actually taking and managing the pictures, and all the guests have to do is smile. It's a great way to handle your vacation memories, and it appears it's about to get even better.

What's Happening:

  • A new post on the Disney Parks Blog is a guide to the use of PhotoPass at Walt Disney World.
  • It covers all the various elements of PhotoPass, including Magic Shots, Capture Your Moment photography sessions, the recently updated PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs, and Memory Maker.
  • While the blog post doesn't reveal anything that those who have used PhotoPass before won't be familiar with, it does make a point of teasing us with something new down the road.
  • Specifically in the section dealing with PhotoPass on rides, it says, "even more PhotoPass attraction magic is on its way… stay tuned!"
  • While it doesn't go into anything more specific regarding this, there are a couple of fairly obvious directions this could go: we could be in line for some updates to PhotoPass on one or more attractions, or we could see PhotoPass added to additional attractions.
  • Currently, PhotoPass photos and video are available on 14 attractions at Walt Disney World:
  • The guide is specific to PhotoPass at Walt Disney World, not Disneyland Resort, though it's certainly possible that whatever WDW has cooking will come to Disneyland too.
  • We'll certainly be keeping our eyes on the future of PhotoPass and whatever is set to come next.

More Walt Disney World News:

  • Toy Story 5's Lilypad is being added to Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney's Hollywood Studios
  • Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom has done away with the Single Rider Line.
  • Tickets to Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life at Disney Springs are now on sale for 2027.
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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey