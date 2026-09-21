Walt Disney World Teasing New PhotoPass Experiences
Something is coming to ride photos at Walt Disney World
Part of any special vacation is capturing the experience in pictures. A Walt Disney World vacation has the photos covered thanks to PhotoPass. It lets the resort take care of actually taking and managing the pictures, and all the guests have to do is smile. It's a great way to handle your vacation memories, and it appears it's about to get even better.
What's Happening:
- A new post on the Disney Parks Blog is a guide to the use of PhotoPass at Walt Disney World.
- It covers all the various elements of PhotoPass, including Magic Shots, Capture Your Moment photography sessions, the recently updated PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs, and Memory Maker.
- While the blog post doesn't reveal anything that those who have used PhotoPass before won't be familiar with, it does make a point of teasing us with something new down the road.
- Specifically in the section dealing with PhotoPass on rides, it says, "even more PhotoPass attraction magic is on its way… stay tuned!"
- While it doesn't go into anything more specific regarding this, there are a couple of fairly obvious directions this could go: we could be in line for some updates to PhotoPass on one or more attractions, or we could see PhotoPass added to additional attractions.
- Currently, PhotoPass photos and video are available on 14 attractions at Walt Disney World:
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
- Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
- Frozen Ever After
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Haunted Mansion
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Space Mountain
- Test Track
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure
- TRON Lightcycle / Run
- The guide is specific to PhotoPass at Walt Disney World, not Disneyland Resort, though it's certainly possible that whatever WDW has cooking will come to Disneyland too.
- We'll certainly be keeping our eyes on the future of PhotoPass and whatever is set to come next.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Toy Story 5's Lilypad is being added to Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom has done away with the Single Rider Line.
- Tickets to Cirque du Soleil - Drawn to Life at Disney Springs are now on sale for 2027.
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