Photos: Check Out Disney Springs' PhotoPass Studio Glow Up

A new, more interactive PhotoPass Studio has debuted at Disney Springs.

No trip to Walt Disney World is complete without the photos to prove you were there. While there are lots of places inside the parks to do that, one place outside the parks that is worth checking out is the PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs, and it just got a significant update.

Laughing Place got to check out the newly updated side of the studio. It begins with instructions on how to proceed. The new interactive experience uses Story Medallions to let guests choose what type of photo experience they're looking for.

Each Medallion is unique to the experience, such as Toy Story or Frozen.

Once you've chosen your theme, you take the Medallion to the magic storybook and place the Medallion.

This will transform the green screen area into whichever theme you're going for. In our case, we went with a Toy Story theme, so we watched the room transform into a child's bedroom.



Surrounding the green screen is a setup that resembles a much older photography studio than the one you're actually in, with old-school camera designs and pictures hung up with clothespins.

Blended into this backdrop are fully animated pieces with characters



Then you can set yourself up in front of the green screen image to get your photos, as our own Jeremiah Good did.

The other side of the PhotoPass Studio has a static backdrop that will be updated with each season. Right now, it's a pumpkin patch theme.

Use of the PhotoPass Studio is free. Only the pictures cost money. This makes it worth at least checking out.