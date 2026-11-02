New and Returning Holiday Delicacies Await at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar in Disney Springs
Enjoy a festive menu of holiday-inspired dishes and drinks from November 10, 2026, to January 11, 2027.
With Halloween behind us, the holidays are almost here – and a fan-favorite holiday bar overlay is set to return to Disney Springs.
What's Happening:
- Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs is gearing up to serve a remarkable festive menu, featuring a range of holiday-themed dishes and beverages from November 10, 2026, to January 11, 2027.
- Adventurers will be delighted with offerings such as the new Holiday Freight Rolls, while seafood lovers might opt for the North Pole Catch.
- Other notable dishes include the Present Perfect Croquettes, Tinsel and Tender Bites, and the Wreath of Wellington.
- For those seeking spirited refreshment, the bar offers concoctions like the new Cranberry Apple Compass Mule and the Frosted Passage Martini.
- Whether you're there for the drinks or the bites, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar promises a warm, memorable holiday experience amidst the enchanting Disney Springs setting.
Festive Fare
- Holiday Freight Rolls: Pork, beef, and sweet potato-filled egg rolls with sweet-and-sour cranberry sauce (New)
- North Pole Catch: Smoked trout dip, lavash chips, smoked salmon pinwheels with caper dill cream cheese, and fish and shrimp cakes with citrus mustard aioli (New)
- Oh Christmas Brie: Crispy Danish brie, lingonberry marmalade, and candied black pepper bacon (New)
- Present Perfect Croquettes: Crispy fried turkey croquettes with cherry-orange brandy glaze (New)
- Tinsel and Tender Bites: Cabernet-braised short ribs, spiced macadamia nuts, and cauliflower purée (New)
- A Wreath of Wellington: Strip steak, mushroom duxelles, gruyère, puff pastry, herbed Parmesan, and horseradish-mustard aioli
- Boughs of Holly Deviled Eggs: Deviled eggs with sweet potato filling, fried chicken, herbed butter, cranberry, and parsley
Seasonal Sips
- Hangar Holly Jolly: Minute Maid Apple Juice, kiwi syrup, lime juice, and Seagram’s Ginger Ale garnished with cranberries (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Cranberry Apple Compass Mule: Hendrick’s Gin, apple cider, cranberry juice, and lemon juice topped with ginger beer garnished with sugared cranberries (New)
- Frosted Passage Martini: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur, Bols Crème de Cacao White Liqueur, and cream garnished with a white chocolate piece (New)
- Hot Chocolate Around the Globe Flight Featuring Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (New):
- Dark hot chocolate, Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, and cinnamon syrup topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon
- White hot chocolate, Frangelico liqueur, and Chambord liqueur topped with whipped cream, salted caramel crispy pearls, and raspberry sauce
- Dark hot chocolate, Malibu Coconut Rum, and Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur topped with whipped cream and garnished with coconut flakes and holiday sprinkles
- Holiday Cranberry Negroni: Hendrick’s Gin, Campari Liqueur, Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth, cranberry juice, and simple syrup (New)
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has reopened with a number of new menu items.
- Take a look at some of this year's holiday merchandise at Walt Disney World – including an adorable set of electric candles featuring Dale.
- Bluey, Monsters Inc. and Hallmark are the new trees coming to this year's Disney SpringsChristmas Tree Stroll.
- A selection of Lilypad's new jams that were recently added to Alien Swirling Saucers are now available on streaming platforms.
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