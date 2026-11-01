Grand Floridian Cafe to Reopen with New Spins on Classic Comfort Food Items
The location reopens on November 2.
The Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is ready to reopen tomorrow, November 2, with a number of new menu items.
What's Happening:
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is home to one of the most overlooked and underrated eateries at Walt Disney World with the Grand Floridian Cafe.
- The restaurant is set to reopen on November 2 at the flagship Walt Disney World Resort hotel, and along with the reopening we will see the debut of a number of new menu items.
- Apple Butter Cinnamon Roll with cinnamon-caramel crumb
- The Club: House-roasted turkey, carved ham, bacon, herbed cheese spread, crispy onions, tomato focaccia, house-seasoned steak fries
- Cobb Salad: Romaine, house-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, blue cheese, cobb dressing
- Fried Green Tomatoes with remoulade sauce
- The Grand Floridian Cafe affords guests visiting the resort a chance to dine while surrounded by golden age Floridian charm, with menus inspired by the Sunshine State's blend of natural beauty and historic grace.
- The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and provides an atmosphere that is elegant and yet, effortlessly relaxed while offering American cuisine.
- The menu is made up of elevated comfort food favorites inspired by the Floridian culinary landscape, with fresh, bright and coastal flavors.
- While the restaurant isn't as on the radar as some of the other marquee dining locations in the theme parks of Walt Disney World, reservations for the Grand Floridian Cafe are still recommended.
- For more information about booking a table at the restaurant and for planning the rest of your trip to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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