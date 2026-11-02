Photos: Kawaii Slime Company Opens at Disney Springs

A new hands-on shopping experience has arrived at Disney Springs, where guests can now get their hands on colorful, squishy creations from Kawaii Slime Company.

The new kiosk offers a variety of sensory slime products, including a build-your-own option that lets shoppers create a custom combination of slime and toppings.

Kawaii Slime Company has taken over the kiosk previously occupied by the face painting and temporary tattoo location, which closed in September. The new space located by the Ghirardelli store gives guests a chance to explore different slime textures and varieties, whether they want to make something themselves or pick up a ready-to-go creation.

For those interested in getting creative, the build-your-own slime experience is priced at $9.99 per scoop. Guests can purchase two scoops for $19.98, which includes an upgraded waffle bowl, while additional toppings are priced at $0.25 per gram.

Premade slime options are also available, with prices varying by product.

Beyond the slime itself, the kiosk also sells a Shelly the Jelly plush for $19.99. The adorable character appears to serve as the Kawaii Slime Company mascot.

Whether you're looking to make your own sensory creation or bring home a premade slime, Kawaii Slime Company adds another interactive shopping stop to the Disney Springs lineup.

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