Photos: Customizable "Charmed in the Park" Station Debuts at Walt Disney World

Guests can personalize bracelets, necklaces, and more with Disney Parks-inspired charms at Disney Springs.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World can now add a little extra Disney magic to their accessories with a new customizable experience in Disney Springs.

The “Charmed in the Park” station has debuted at Tren-D at Disney Springs, giving shoppers the opportunity to design their own bracelets, necklaces, bag charms, and more with a variety of Disney Parks-inspired accessories.

The build-your-own station features Disney Parks-themed charms that guests can add to starter bracelets, necklaces, pins, bag charms, phone straps, keychains, and more.

Below the accessories, shoppers will find trays filled with individual charms featuring nods to Disney Parks attractions, icons, and other park-related details. The charms are available in both gold and silver finishes, offering plenty of combinations to create a personalized keepsake or accessory.

Pricing for the customizable base products is displayed on the rack, while individual charms are priced at $10 each or $8 apiece when purchasing three. Guests can mix and match their selections to create a design that reflects their favorite Disney Parks memories.

Whether you're looking to personalize a bag, create a themed bracelet, or take home a unique Disney Parks souvenir, this new shopping experience lets you put your own spin on a little Disney magic.

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