Jeff Vahle Appointed to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority by Governor DeSantis
The former Walt Disney World President takes on a new role in overseeing airport operations.
Former Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.
What's Happening:
- Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Jeff Vahle to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, giving him a significant role in overseeing the operations of one of the nation's busiest airports. Vahle, known for his impactful tenure at Disney, brings a wealth of experience to this new position.
- Vahle, who served as the President of the Walt Disney World Resort until this past August, is taking on a new challenge, transitioning from his extensive experience in resort management to airport governance.
- Jeff Vahle's deep involvement in the Central Florida community is notable, as he has also been part of the Rollins College Board of Trustees and the Florida Council of 100, showcasing his commitment to the region's development.
- His leadership at Walt Disney World Resort was marked by significant expansions and innovations, reflecting his ability to guide complex and large-scale operations.
- Vahle started his career as an engineer at the Magic Kingdom, going on to lead the entire Walt Disney World Resort into a period of remarkable growth.
- He became the resort's President in 2020, overseeing the opening of a number of new and reimagined attractions, hotels, food and beverage locations.
- Alongside Vahle, Dan Giordano, General Manager at Rosen Shingle Creek, has been reappointed to the Authority.
- These appointments are pending confirmation by the Florida Senate.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World can now add a little extra Disney magic to their accessories with a new customizable experience in Disney Springs.
- There are lots of new festive delicacies on this year's holiday menu at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar in Disney Springs.
- The Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has reopened with a number of new menu items.
- Take a look at some of this year's holiday merchandise at Walt Disney World – including an adorable set of electric candles featuring Dale.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com